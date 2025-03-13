Sheikh Abdullah signs agreement with Swedish foreign minister on working visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday met Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Foreign Minister, during a working visit to Stockholm.

The two sides signed an agreement regarding political consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sweden’s Foreign Ministry, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture with Ms Stenergard, before holding talks over the latest regional and international developments.

He also met Benjamin Dousa, Sweden’s Minister of International Development Co-operation and Foreign Trade. They discussed joint co-operation in several sectors, including the economy, trade and investment. Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Dousa signed an agreement between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Swedish Trade and Investment Council regarding enhancing investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah later met Paul Jonsson, Sweden’s Defence Minister, to discuss ways to enhance co-operation in defence. They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah met the King of Denmark in Copenhagen.

Among Sheikh Abdullah's delegation are Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Fatima Al Mazrouei, UAE ambassador to Norway and non-resident ambassador to Denmark; Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and non-resident ambassador to the Vatican.

