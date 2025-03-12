Sheikh Abdullah meets King of Denmark in Copenhagen

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday met King Frederik X of Denmark at the Royal Palace in Copenhagen.

During the meeting in the Danish capital, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the best wishes of President Sheikh Mohamed as talks focused on bilateral relations between the UAE and Denmark, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also said he hopes the UAE can collaborate with Denmark in future, expanding and developing on areas of joint co-operation.

Also on Wednesday, he met Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s Foreign Minister, to sign an agreement in the field of sustainable agricultural and food systems.

The two men reviewed bilateral ties and ways to develop co-operation in sectors including health, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, specifically on ways to maintain international peace and security.

He also met Soren Gade Jensen, Speaker of the Danish Parliament, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties, including parliamentary relations. During these talks, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the crucial role of parliaments in strengthening relations between nations.

Among Sheikh Abdullah's delegation are Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Fatima Al Mazrouei, UAE ambassador to Norway and non-resident ambassador to Denmark; Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and non-resident ambassador to the Vatican.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams