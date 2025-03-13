The event brought together more than 100 volunteers to pack boxes as part of Ne’ma’s Valuing Our Roots campaign. Photo: Ne'ma
The event brought together more than 100 volunteers to pack boxes as part of Ne’ma’s Valuing Our Roots campaign. Photo: Ne'ma

News

UAE

Volunteers gather in Abu Dhabi to pack iftar boxes for low-income residents

Surplus food safely redistributed as part of Ne’ma campaign

Ahmed S. Almansoori

March 13, 2025