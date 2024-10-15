UAE's Lebanon donation drive raises Dh110 million in first week

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/uae-launches-major-public-donation-drive-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">humanitarian e</a>ffort in support of war-hit Lebanon has raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) in its first week, authorities announced on Monday. The two-week<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/13/lebanon-donation-drive-uae/#:~:text=Aid%2Dpacking%20drives%20held%20on,major%20campaign%20across%20the%20nation&text=Thousands%20of%20people%20turned%20out,have%20been%20devastated%20by%20war." target="_blank"> UAE Stands With Lebanon</a> campaign – which began on October 8 on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed – was established in a show of solidarity with the Lebanese people during an Israeli army ground invasion and air attacks. More than 2,300 people have been killed in Lebanon since October 7 last year, while about one million citizens have been displaced by the escalating violence. Members of the public have been invited to make financial pledges through the website of the Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the government, and a number of UAE banks affiliated with the campaign. Thousands of people turned out at aid events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the weekend to pack 450 tonnes of essential supplies for people in Lebanon whose lives have been devastated by the war. Huge crowds of volunteers flocked to Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai on Saturday and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> Cruise Terminal on Sunday morning to support <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>. Organisers said more than 8,000 people lent a helping hand at the two events, filling 20,000 packages for the donation drive, which continues until Monday, October 21. The Emirates Red Crescent opened donation centres on Friday across various locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City. About 375 tonnes of goods have already been sent from the UAE to Lebanon on nine aid flights this month. UAE Stands With Lebanon will provide a humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to the country. The philanthropic campaign has drawn support from the wider community, including businesses, Wam reported. Last Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border to escape Israeli air strikes, the UN said. Dubai's Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - was on Monday illuminated by a projection of the Lebanese flag in a spectacular show of support. The spectacular display featured the words 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' written in both Arabic and English to serve as a towering tribute to the people of Lebanon and to urge members of the public to continue to support the ongoing charitable initiative. For more information on how to donate money and vital supplies, visit the Emirates Red Crescent website <a href="https://www.emiratesrc.ae/" target="_blank">here</a>.