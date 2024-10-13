'We are distraught by this war': UAE residents assemble as Lebanon donation drive continues

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hundreds gathered at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> Cruise Terminal on Sunday morning to support <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> through a relief campaign organised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/uae-launches-major-public-donation-drive-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">Emirates Red Crescent</a>. The collection, titled UAE Stands with Lebanon, began at 9am, drawing families and people from diverse nationalities in solidarity with Lebanon as the country faces a severe humanitarian crisis. The continuing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> air strikes and a ground invasion targeting the Iran-aligned militant group <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> has displaced more than 1.2 million people and killed more than 2,000. From the early hours, long queues of Emiratis, residents and volunteers formed at Cruise Terminal 1 to collect and pack relief supplies, including blankets, clothing, hygiene items and other essentials. UAE residents said they are saddened by the devastation in Lebanon and want to help. “We are distraught by this war,” said Hassan Mohammed, a 41-year-old Syrian expat, who brought his four children along because “they all want to help the people of Lebanon”. Lebanese ambassador Fouad Chehab Dandan thanked the UAE for its support, expressing his admiration for the outpouring of assistance. He told <i>The National</i> that he was deeply moved by the immense show of solidarity from the UAE and the Lebanese community living here. “This is an embodiment of the campaign’s slogan: We stand by Lebanon,” Hamadan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, said. “There are no words to describe the atrocities currently happening in Lebanon. We in the UAE, which has a relationship of love, respect, and friendship with Lebanon from the time of the founding father, couldn’t just stand by. We had to offer a helping hand.” A similar event held in Dubai on Saturday also had a huge turnout, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/12/thousands-attend-donation-drive-event-for-lebanon-at-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank">thousands gathering at Expo City</a> to pack relief materials. The Emirates Red Crescent has opened donation centres on Friday across various locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City. It is expected that about 10,000 tonnes of aid will be sent to Lebanon in the coming days. <b>Dubai</b> ERC headquarters in Al Garhoud; Al Quoz warehouses; Alserkal Avenue; City Centre Mirdif; Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates. <b>Abu Dhabi</b> Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas; Baniyas Co-operative Society; Lulu Express, Shawamekh; Al Shahama (next to Co-operative Society); Carrefour (next to Carrefour Airport Road); Al Taqa (next to Dewa customer service centre); Marina Mall; Khalifa A (behind Khalifa Market). <b>Sharjah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Rahmaniya; ERC office in Al Nekhailat. <b>Ras Al Khaimah</b> ERC headquarters in Dafan Al Khor; Ras Al Khaimah donation tent; Al Dhait South donation tent; Shaam donation tent; Al Mairid donation tent <b>Fujairah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Faseel; Dubai Islamic Bank donation tent at 83 Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Road, Dibba Al Fujairah donation tent. <b>Ajman</b> ERC headquarters in Meshairef; Festival Land; Al Murad Mall; Nesto Hypermarket in Al Rashidiya and Al Raqaib areas; Ajman Markets Co-operative Society in Al Jirf, Al Rashidiya and Al Rumaila. <b>Al Dhafra</b> Madinat Zayed Office (Zayed City); Al Dhannah Office; Al Sila Office; External offices located at Tamm Centre; Al Dhafra main centre. <b>Al Ain City</b> ERC warehouses in Al Markhaniah. <b>Umm Al Quwain</b> ERC headquarters at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street; Carrefour Umm Al Quwain Mall, City Mall, Al Safeer Mall and Al Zeina. Food baskets: Boxes of dates; cans of tuna, chickpeas, beans, sweetcorn, green peas, cooking oil, flour, salt, tea, glucose biscuits, sugar and spices. Children's baskets: Soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, nappies, baby shampoo, baby food, baby feeding bottles, infant formula, baby cream, towels, blankets and glucose biscuits. Women's baskets: Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, towels, body cream, hand sanitiser, razors and blankets. Shelter items: Blankets, towels, children's socks, jackets, slippers, adult's socks, jackets and slippers.