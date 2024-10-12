Thousands attend donation drive event for Lebanon at Expo City Dubai

There was a large turnout in Dubai on Saturday morning for a special event at Expo City as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/11/uae-opens-dozens-of-donation-centres-to-collect-aid-for-lebanon/" target="_blank">UAE Stands With Lebanon </a>donation campaign. Thousands of people of various nationalities helped to pack goods given to the relief programme, which is being run by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/11/uae-sends-plane-carrying-37-tonnes-of-aid-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">Emirates Red Crescent</a>. The campaign aims to show solidarity with Lebanese people facing an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis against a backdrop of Israeli air strikes. UAE residents have so far been more than generous in providing essential items including food, medical supplies, hygiene products, milk powder, blankets, jackets and shoes. "Within two hours, we had around 2,500 volunteers show up to pack 10,000 aid boxes. We expect the number of volunteers might reach between 3,500 to 4,500 by the end of the day," said Dr Tariq Al Gurg, chief executive and vice-chairman of Dubai Cares. Matilda Kai, a Lebanese woman who has been a resident in Dubai for 15 years, arrived with her friends at 7.30am to help pack aid. “I came because I want to help my brothers and sisters back home,” she told <i>The National</i>. “UAE is the land of good, and is always supporting all countries.” Maya Makki, also from Lebanon, came with her sister and seven-year-old daughter. "This is the least I can do for Lebanon. The person who is away from their country can feel helpless. But the UAE gave us the opportunity to help our people back home," she said. “I’m thankful to the UAE for what they doing for my country.” Emirati Mariam Fairouz also helped to pack aid. "As soon as I heard about the donation drive, I registered my name and came with my daughter,” she said. “It is my duty towards my country and the people in need in Lebanon. I feel that I can ease their suffering when these boxes will arrive to them. I’m thankful for my country to give us the chance to help. It is rewarding feeling.” Australian Natalie Hobbs, 49, and her daughters Olivia, 10 and Amelia, 12, were also on hand to help. “We came here to help pack boxes for Lebanon because the country is getting destroyed in some parts and we want to help,” said Olivia. “I hope that they could use all of this stuff and they can be happy again.” Her mother expressed her gratitude to the UAE for helping the Lebanese people. “I love that the UAE is sending aid and doing as much as they can. We just want the bombing and the fighting to stop as soon as possible and for them all be safe. Lebanon is a beautiful country, my grandpa is Lebanese,” she said. “It’s very sad what’s happening, it’s very wrong and it needs to stop. We really just want to help, and there are so many people here who want to help. We just need to get started and get the boxes moving." Saturday morning's event came after donation centres opened on Friday at sites across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City. Another aid-packing event has been organised for Sunday, from 9am to 1pm, at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1). More than 2,000 people have been killed since October 8 last year in Lebanon, with more than half of those deaths in the past two weeks alone caused by escalating violence across the region. The UAE has vowed to deliver critical support to the country amid the Israeli invasion and persistent air strikes. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border as Israeli bombs fell, the UN said. The UAE sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to help civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and launched a nationwide charitable campaign in support of the country, it was announced on Sunday. The support for displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria is part of the UAE's “continued efforts to help the Lebanese people overcome current challenges”, state news agency Wam reported. <b>Dubai</b> ERC headquarters in Al Garhoud; Al Quoz warehouses; Alserkal Avenue; City Centre Mirdif; Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates. <b>Abu Dhabi</b> Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas; Baniyas Co-operative Society; Lulu Express, Shawamekh; Al Shahama (next to Co-operative Society); Carrefour (next to Carrefour Airport Road); Al Taqa (next to Dewa customer service centre); Marina Mall; Khalifa A (behind Khalifa Market). <b>Sharjah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Rahmaniya; ERC office in Al Nekhailat. <b>Ras Al Khaimah</b> ERC headquarters in Dafan Al Khor; Ras Al Khaimah donation tent; Al Dhait South donation tent; Shaam donation tent; Al Mairid donation tent <b>Fujairah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Faseel; Dubai Islamic Bank donation tent at 83 Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Road, Dibba Al Fujairah donation tent. <b>Ajman</b> ERC headquarters in Meshairef; Festival Land; Al Murad Mall; Nesto Hypermarket in Al Rashidiya and Al Raqaib areas; Ajman Markets Co-operative Society in Al Jirf, Al Rashidiya and Al Rumaila. <b>Al Dhafra</b> Madinat Zayed Office (Zayed City); Al Dhannah Office; Al Sila Office; External offices located at Tamm Centre; Al Dhafra main centre. <b>Al Ain City</b> ERC warehouses in Al Markhaniah. <b>Umm Al Quwain</b> ERC headquarters at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street; Carrefour Umm Al Quwain Mall, City Mall, Al Safeer Mall and Al Zeina. Food baskets: Boxes of dates; cans of tuna, chickpeas, beans, sweetcorn and green peas; cooking oil; flour; salt; tea; glucose biscuits; sugar; spices. Children's baskets: Soap; toothbrushes and toothpaste; nappies; baby shampoo; baby food; baby feeding bottle; infant formula; baby cream; towels; blankets; glucose biscuits. Women's baskets: Soap; shampoo; toothbrushes and toothpaste; sanitary napkins; towels; body cream; hand sanitiser; razors; blankets. Shelter items: Blankets; towels; children's socks, jackets and slippers; adult's socks, jackets and slippers.