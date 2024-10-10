Sheikh Mohammed directs urgent aid to help 250,000 people in Lebanon

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered emergency food aid to be sent to Lebanon. It is estimated the aid will reach up to 250,000 people affected by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">conflict in Lebanon</a>, state news agency Wam reported. The food will be distributed through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in association with the UN World Food Programme. The support is a continuation of the UAE's charitable stances aimed at supporting Arab people facing humanitarian and living crises, according to the foundation's secretary general Mohammed Al Gergawi. The foundation continues to introduce the visions of the UAE leadership in extending a helping hand to all its brothers, he said. News of the food aid programme came in the same week that the UAE announced a nationwide donation drive to deliver essential support to those affected by the deadly conflict in Lebanon. This week, the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council announced details on how the public can offer assistance as Lebanon combats a worsening humanitarian crisis amid continued aerial bombardment from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/ehud-olmert-calls-for-diplomacy-to-end-israels-war-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israel</a>. More than 2,000 people have been killed since October 8 last year in Lebanon, with more than half of those killed in the past two weeks due to escalating violence in the region. The Emirates also announced two aid collection and packing events to be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend as part of the country's UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign. On Monday, President Sheikh Mohamed directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border amid Israeli air strikes, the UN said. The UAE sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to assist civilians in Lebanon and launched a nationwide charitable campaign in support of the country, it was announced on Sunday. The support for displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria is part of the UAE's “continued efforts to help the Lebanese people overcome current challenges”, Wam reported.