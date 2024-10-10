Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has directed food aid to be sent to Lebanon. @HHShkMohd / X
Sheikh Mohammed directs urgent aid to help 250,000 people in Lebanon

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation will distribute emergency food

The National

October 10, 2024