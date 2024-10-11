The UAE will hold aid packing events in Abu and Dubai this weekend after opening dozens of donation centres. Thousands turned out at similar events in support of Gaza last year. Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National
The UAE will hold aid packing events in Abu and Dubai this weekend after opening dozens of donation centres. Thousands turned out at similar events in support of Gaza last year. Vidhyaa Chandramohan Show more

News

UAE

UAE opens dozens of donation centres to collect aid for Lebanon

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the Emirates is delivering urgent relief to the Lebanese people

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

October 11, 2024