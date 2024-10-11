UAE opens dozens of donation centres to collect aid for Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/uae-launches-major-public-donation-drive-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">The UAE</a> on Friday urged the public to donate crucial supplies for Lebanese people caught up in deadly conflict at dozens of centres set up across the country. The Emirates Red Crescent appealed for essential items including food, medical supplies, hygiene products, milk powder, blankets, jackets and shoes. The donation sites opened on Friday in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City. The key initiative is part of the country's UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign, which aims to show solidarity with Lebanese people facing a worsening humanitarian crisis amid continued Israeli air strikes. More than 2,000 people have been killed since October 8 last year in Lebanon, with more than half of those deaths in the past two weeks due to escalating violence in the region. “Donate now at the nearest centre of the campaign across the country to support them in their time of need,” the authority wrote on X platform. The authority also urged the public to donate online via the ERC website. The UAE is working to deliver aid quickly to those in need across Lebanon, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said on Friday. “We were immediately mobilised. The first plane delivered aid just 12 hours after we received an appeal for help,” Ms Al Hashimy said as she toured Dubai Humanitarian, where the UAE is organising and delivering aid to Lebanon. “The aid is being delivered in a transparent way and the conflict hasn't hindered our efforts to deliver,” she stated. Fouad Dandan, Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, praised the Emirates for its efforts to help the Lebanese people. “There is no safe place in Lebanon with daily bombardment, around 2,200 people killed and more than 10,000 others injured. There is 1.2 million people displaced due to the current situation,” Mr Dandan said on Abu Dhabi TV. “We are thankful for the UAE leaders and people for their support to our people in Lebanon.” The UAE has sought to deliver critical support to Lebanon amid an Israeli invasion and persistent air strikes. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border amid Israeli air strikes, the UN said. The UAE sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to help civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and launched a nationwide charitable campaign in support of the country, it was announced on Sunday. The support for displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria is part of the UAE's “continued efforts to help the Lebanese people overcome current challenges”, state news agency Wam reported. The UAE has announced two aid packing events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend that are part of the humanitarian campaign. The first is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai. The second is on Sunday, also from 9am to 1pm, at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1). Many volunteers of all nationalities and from across UAE society are expected to turn out for the events. Thousands supported similar aid collection events held in support of Gaza last year. The initiative is being organised with the Emirates Foundation’s Volunteers Platform and other volunteer groups. <b>Dubai</b> ERC headquarters in Al Garhoud; Al Quoz warehouses; Alserkal Avenue; City Centre Mirdif; Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates. <b>Abu Dhabi</b> Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas; Baniyas Co-operative Society; Lulu Express, Shawamekh; Al Shahama (next to Al Shahama Co-operative Society); Carrefour (next to Carrefour Airport Road); Al Taqa (next to Dewa customer service centre); Marina Mall; Khalifa A (behind Khalifa Market). <b>Sharjah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Rahmaniya; ERC office in Al Nekhailat. <b>Ras Al Khaimah</b> ERC headquarters in Dafan Al Khor; Ras Al Khaimah donation tent; Al Dhait South donation tent; Shaam donation tent; Al Mairid donation tent <b>Fujairah</b> ERC headquarters in Al Faseel; Dubai Islamic Bank donation tent at 83 Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Road, Dibba Al Fujairah donation tent. <b>Ajman</b> ERC headquarters in Meshairef; Festival Land; Al Murad Mall; Nesto Hypermarket in Al Rashidiya and Al Raqaib areas; Ajman Markets Co-operative Society in Al Jirf, Al Rashidiya and Al Rumaila. <b>Al Dhafra</b> Madinat Zayed Office (Zayed City); Al Dhannah Office; Al Sila Office; External offices located at Tamm Centre; Al Dhafra main centre. <b>Al Ain City</b> ERC warehouses in Al Markhaniah. <b>Umm Al Quwain</b> ERC headquarters at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street; Carrefour Umm Al Quwain Mall, City Mall, Al Safeer Mall and Al Zeina.