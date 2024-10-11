UAE sends plane carrying 37 tonnes of aid in support of Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE on Friday sent an aid aircraft carrying 37 tonnes of essential supplies for women and children affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

The relief flight was the ninth conducted since the launch of the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign on Monday and brings the amount of crucial aid delivered to 375 tonnes.

The UAE has move to provide critical support to the Lebanese people amid an Israeli invasion and air strikes as regional hostilities escalate.

Last month, President Sheikh Mohamed directed the delivery of a $100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon.

On Friday, dozens of donation centres were opened across the country to collect aid for Lebanon. The Emirates Red Crescent appealed for essential items including food, medical supplies, hygiene products, milk powder, blankets, jackets and shoes.

The UAE has announced two aid packing events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend that are part of the humanitarian campaign.

The first is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai. The second is on Sunday, also from 9am to 1pm, at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1).

Many volunteers of all nationalities and from across UAE society are expected to turn out for the events. Thousands supported similar aid collection events held in support of Gaza last year.

The UAE is working to deliver aid quickly to those in need across Lebanon, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said on Friday.

“We were immediately mobilised. The first plane delivered aid just 12 hours after we received an appeal for help,” Ms Al Hashimy said as she toured Dubai Humanitarian, the relief response hub where the UAE is organising and delivering aid to Lebanon.

“The aid is being delivered in a transparent way and the conflict hasn't hindered our efforts to deliver,” she added.

