UAE pledges another $200 million in humanitarian funding for Sudan

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Friday pledged a further $200 million in humanitarian funding for Sudan, with Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying the crisis in the country demands “immediate and collective action”. The UAE, Ethiopia, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) hosted a high-level humanitarian conference in Addis Ababa to mobilise urgent support for the Sudanese people, as war rages between the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/09/sudans-army-close-to-seizing-khartoum-but-faces-significant-challenges/" target="_blank"> army</a> and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Representatives of countries including France, Canada and the US have joined the UAE, the UN and African partners in calling for a Ramadan ceasefire – a call previously rejected by the Sudanese army. About 190 people participated in the conference, including representatives from at least 49 countries and international organisations. The session resulted in new commitments of $254.5 million, which combined with existing programmes, total $4.1 billion in aid. “The situation in Sudan must be addressed and we must all address it together,” said Sheikh Shakhbout during the conference. Sudan’s civil war, which started in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated the country. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/06/sudan-famine-security-council-warning/" target="_blank">Famine</a> has been detected in at least five areas of Sudan, including three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/sudan-darfur-zamzam-camp-food/" target="_blank">camps for displaced people in Darfur</a>, the Integrated Food Security Classification has said. The Sudanese army and the RSF have been accused of obstructing the delivery of aid during the conflict. Humanitarian groups say they have struggled to reach the most vulnerable people, especially in the western region of Darfur. “Since April 2023, the UAE has provided over $400 million to support the Sudanese people in Sudan and neighbouring countries who have so generously welcomed Sudanese refugees,” said Sheikh Shakhbout. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the people of Sudan by announcing an additional $200 million in humanitarian funding. This support reflects our unwavering solidarity since, in the last decade alone, we have stood by our brothers and sisters in Sudan with $3.5 billion.” The conference was also attended by the United Nations Secretary General, the president of Kenya, prime minister of Ethiopia, chairperson of the African Union Commission, executive secretary of IGAD and representatives of several countries. “Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must be protected. Rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access must be facilitated in all areas of need,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the conference. “The external support and flow of weapons must end. This flow is enabling the continuation of tremendous civilian destruction and bloodshed,” he added. He said approximately $6 billion is required to support nearly 21 million people inside Sudan and up to five million others, primarily refugees, in neighbouring countries. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his country would continue to stand with Sudan in its time of need. “We will maintain our open door policy for Sudanese seeking refuge.” During the summit, Ethiopia committed $15 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, while Kenya pledged $1 million. The UK and several other nations reiterated their commitment to Sudan, detailing their most recent aid contributions.