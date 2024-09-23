Women and babies at the Zamzam displacement camp in Darfur, Sudan. Reuters
'All we can do is pray': Sudanese on brink of starvation at Darfur's Zamzam camp

Displaced people speak of living off tea and peanuts, drinking contaminated water and new arrivals being the worst off

Hamza Hendawi
September 23, 2024