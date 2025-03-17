A UAE aid ship carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of supplies arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, on Sunday. Victor Besa / The National
A UAE aid ship carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of supplies arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, on Sunday. Victor Besa / The National

UAE's largest aid ship for Gaza docks in Egypt's Al Arish

More than 5,800 tonnes of essential supplies, including food and medicine, will be delivered to the enclave

Ali Al Shouk
Al Arish, Egypt

March 17, 2025