Italian police officers outside the entrance of the Omani embassy, in Rome, which hosted the Iranian delegation for talks. Bloomberg
Italian police officers outside the entrance of the Omani embassy, in Rome, which hosted the Iranian delegation for talks. Bloomberg

Opinion

Comment

As Trump nears 100 days in office, a breakthrough with Iran is paramount

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

April 20, 2025