US Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are leading their countries' delegations in the talks. AFP
US Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are leading their countries' delegations in the talks. AFP

News

MENA

Cautious optimism ahead of second round of US-Iran nuclear talks

Tehran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, expressed 'serious doubts' over US intentions

Mina Aldroubi
Mina Aldroubi

April 18, 2025