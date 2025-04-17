Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, left, with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. AFP
Saudi Defence Minister visits Iran for talks

Prince Khalid delivers message from Saudi King Salman to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The National

April 17, 2025