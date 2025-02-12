Trump must listen to Palestinians if he wants peace in the Middle East, envoy says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US President Donald Trump must listen to the Palestinian people if he is to achieve his vision for peace in the Middle East, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has told The National's show, The Interview: With Willy Lowry.

Riyad Mansour, who has worked as the permanent observer for Palestine to the UN since 2005, said Mr Trump's plan to “take over” Gaza, displace its approximately two million residents and then redevelop the coastal enclave is unlikely to bring an end to the conflict.

“Some of the statements that were uttered regarding, you know, ethnic cleansing and displacement of the Palestinian people and taking our land away from us are not conducive to peace,” Mr Mansour said.

“Why shouldn't we be attached to this land?” he added. “Shame on those who destroyed it.”

Still, the veteran diplomat holds hope that President Trump can have a positive influence on the region.

“He is a very powerful leader, globally speaking, and [we hope] he can bring peace,” Mr Mansour said in the exclusive interview. “But peace requires listening to the aspirations and the pain of people like the Palestinian people.

Palestinians must be the ones to rebuild Gaza because “it is our land and we love that land,” he added.

Mr Mansour, 77, spoke to The National from the United Nations, where even the presence of Palestine's flag is a victory for his people – and one he played a pivotal role in achieving.

“We had to have a resolution in the General Assembly to allow it to be flown here and outside the building,” Mr Mansour said.

The ambassador's vital role has taken on added importance in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, in which the militant group killed roughly 1,200 people and kidnapped another 251 to the Gaza Strip, triggering Israel’s brutal military response.

Throughout the conflict, Mr Mansour has served as a voice for Palestinians in Gaza on the world stage.

It is a task that has often left him in tears when he recounts to UN member states the pain and suffering of Palestinians in the densely populated enclave. More than 48,000 people have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, according to the local health ministry.

“It has been a painful experience, but it was my duty, and all members of my team, to be like our people, to elaborate ourselves to the highest possible level in order to convey to the international community through the Security Council and the General Assembly, the tragedy, the pain, the genocide inflicted upon our people,” Mr Mansour said.

As he has worked to present his people's case on the world stage, he has faced a barrage of criticism and personal attacks. In August last year, Israel’s ambassador to the UN called him a “terrorist in a suit” and demanded he denounce Hamas’s actions on October 7, 2023.

Mr Mansour brushed off the attack and defended his position.

“I challenged the Israeli ambassador,” Mr Mansour said. “I condemn the killing of all civilians from all sides. They do not even mention a single casualty from our side. It's always only them and their concerns about their victims. If you do not show me humanity about my own victims, don't play games with me, of me trying to condemn some people among the Palestinian people for certain conduct, and you are not showing any sympathy to us – these games we will not play.”

With the current ceasefire and hostage deal in jeopardy and US President Donald Trump calling for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza in order to transform the coastal enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, Mr Mansour has been vocal in his defence of Palestinians' right to the land.

Many question whether the Palestinian Authority, led by 89-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas, has the capacity to take control and govern Gaza once a resolution to the conflict is achieved. The Fatah-controlled PA is deeply unpopular in the occupied West Bank, which it administers.

“It is capable,” Mr Mansour said. “Yet there are those who are still, you know, trying to make it weaker, trying to destroy it, trying to deny it the opportunity to run the life of the Palestinians.”

As uncertainty continues to grip the region, Mr Mansour doubled down on the need for a two-state solution.

“We need to put an end to this tragedy by opening the door for a political horizon, ending this occupation, to have in this holy piece of land, from the river to the sea, two states, completely independent.”

Adla Massoud contributed from New York

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor Power: 320bhp Torque: 605Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh219,000 On sale: Now

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.