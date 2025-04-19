US and Iran eye framework for negotiations in Rome talks

The US and Iran are looking at a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/18/cautious-optimism-reins-ahead-of-second-round-of-us-iran-nuclear-talks/" target="_blank">framework </a>for negotiations during Saturday’s talks in Rome, aiming to reach an agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme and perhaps limit its regional influence. The second round of talks is also expected to be led by Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of President Donald Trump, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Before the talks in the Italian capital, Tehran insisted that Omani mediators would carry its messages to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/14/trump-expects-decision-on-iran-very-quickly-after-constructive-talks-in-oman/" target="_blank">American side</a>, despite the talks being held in Europe. “Like the first round, this meeting will also be held indirectly, mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. “Rome was chosen as the location for the talks upon Oman’s suggestion and with the agreement of both Iran and the US. Oman, in co-ordination with the Italian government, arranged the logistical details,” it added. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that his country is looking for a framework for further talks. “We are aware that it is not a smooth path but we take every step with open eyes, relying also on the past experiences,” he wrote on X. On Wednesday, Victoria Taylor, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran, confirmed that Saturday's round of talks is expected to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/us-and-iran-to-chart-path-forward-in-second-round-of-talks-american-official-says/" target="_blank">set out a framework</a> for negotiations. “The best way for Iran to obtain economic relief and seek the removal of sanctions is to halt the activities that led us to impose them in the first place,” she said, referring to Iranian support for armed groups. The talks began last Saturday in Muscat after US President Donald Trump vowed to fully exert his “maximum pressure” policy on Iran. Tehran is seeking relief from economic sanctions that have severely affected its economy. Western countries, including the US, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, but Tehran has consistently denied the claims, insisting its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes. Mr Witkoff said in a post on X this week that Iran “must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme”. Only hours earlier, he added that a new deal could allow Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67 per cent – the limit sufficient for civilian use set in the 2015 nuclear deal, which expires later this year. Mr Araghchi responded by saying the “issue of enrichment is<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/witkoff-says-iran-must-stop-nuclear-activities-ahead-of-oman-talks/" target="_blank"> non-negotiable</a>.” Iran began breaching that limit in 2019, a year after Mr Trump, in his first term as president, pulled the US out of the 2015 pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activity. Tehran has now increased its enrichment to 60 per cent, a short technical step from producing weapons-grade uranium, and has stockpiled enough highly enriched uranium to produce a nuclear weapon, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Its director general, Rafael Grossi, visited Tehran on Wednesday and held talks with Mr Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran. “We know we don't have much time. So this is why I'm here. This is why I'm in contact with the United States as well,” Mr Grossi told Iranian media. The French Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday that the window of opportunity for the US and Iran to strike a deal on a new nuclear pact is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/18/iran-nuclear-talks-window-of-opportunity-to-strike-a-deal-is-shrinking-france-warns/" target="_blank">rapidly closing</a>. Though Europe is not directly involved in the talks, officials on the continent are closely monitoring developments. France, Germany and the UK, collectively known as the E3, were parties to the now-defunct 2015 JCPOA. Saturday's talks signal a “shared desire to seek a negotiated solution”, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said during a press briefing, responding to a question from <i>The National</i>. “Time is of the essence because we are approaching the 10th anniversary of the agreement,” he said, in a reference to Europe possibly reinstating sanctions on Iran in October, when the JCPOA expires. “The window of opportunity is shrinking day by day,” Mr Lemoine added. “But we are not ruling out any possibility of being able to continue discussions, and hoping to reach an agreement.”