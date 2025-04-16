Witkoff says Iran must 'stop' nuclear activities ahead of Oman talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that Iran must “stop and eliminate" its nuclear programme to reach a deal with Washington, contradicting his remarks a day earlier.

“A deal with Iran would only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East – meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme,” Mr Witkoff said on X.

“It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."

Mr Witkoff previously said the nuclear programme would only be subject to verification and that Washington would accept a deal if Iran’s enriched uranium is producing energy at a low level.

The special envoy to the Middle East told Fox News on Monday that Iran “does not need to enrich past 3.67 per cent".

“In some circumstances, they’re at 60 per cent. In other circumstances, 20 per cent. That cannot be. And you do not need to run – as they claim – a civil nuclear programme where you’re enriching past 3.67 per cent, so this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment programme.”

The US official led a delegation that held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team in Oman last Saturday. It is expected that he will meet Mr Araghchi next Saturday in Muscat to continue the talks.

The White House said US President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, about the next round of talks. They also discussed continuing US operations against Yemen's Houthis rebels.

Also on Tuesday, Mr Trump met with his top national security aides to discuss Iran's nuclear programme. Mr Trump has threatened military action against Tehran if it does not give up the programme, while also stressing the need for diplomacy and negotiations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Mr Trump's bottom line in the talks is Iran not obtaining a nuclear weapon.

