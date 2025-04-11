Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff: Two faces behind clashing Middle East agendas

US property magnate-turned-Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/11/abbas-araghchi-former-nuclear-talks-diplomat-is-nominated-as-foreign-minister/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a>, also a former nuclear negotiator, will represent Washington and Tehran at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/hamas-and-hezbollah-cautiously-welcome-us-iran-talks/" target="_blank">crucial talks</a> in Oman on Saturday. Earlier this week, Mr Araghchi and US President Donald Trump confirmed that talks would take place, but they differed on whether they would be conducted directly or through intermediaries. Although the agenda for the negotiations in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a> remains unclear, the two sides are likely to discuss <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a>'s nuclear capabilities and missile arsenal, as well as the influence it wields across the Middle East through allied groups. But who are the two faces of these talks? <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/14/who-is-steve-witkoff-trumps-new-middle-east-envoy/" target="_blank">Mr Witkoff</a>, 68, came into the role in January with no prior experience in foreign policy. However, he has since spearheaded crucial negotiations in the Middle East, particularly playing a key role in ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel. He came into the spotlight shortly after his appointment when Mr Trump credited him with achieving a truce in Gaza. Although the truce collapsed in March, it saw the release of 25 living hostages and the return of the bodies of eight others. Mr Trump described Mr Witkoff as “a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous”. The Middle East envoy has also been at the forefront of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine between the US and Russia. When he came into office at the start of the year, Mr Trump vowed to end the wars that the former administration could not stop, so the pressure on Mr Witkoff was high as the person leading ceasefire talks. Mr Witkoff is the president’s golf partner and was with Mr Trump when he was the target of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-attempt-florida/" target="_blank">second attempted assassination </a>at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024. His son named a child after Mr Trump. Mr Witkoff's strong and public bond with Mr Trump is likely to strengthen the idea that he speaks on the president's behalf, which is vital to any diplomat's success. Mr Araghchi, 62, became Iran's foreign minister in August 2024, taking over from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/21/who-is-ali-bagheri-kani-irans-new-foreign-minister/" target="_blank">Ali Bagheri Kani,</a> who served in an interim capacity after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/20/iran-president-helicopter-crash-who/" target="_blank">Hossein Amirabdollahian</a> was killed in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/20/iran-raisi-death-timeline-crash/" target="_blank">helicopter crash </a>alongside president Ebrahim Raisi in May. Their deaths triggered a June presidential election that was won by Masoud Pezeshkian, who has called for reviving talks with the West. Following the 1979 Islamic revolution, Mr Araghchi joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He served on the front lines during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s before joining the foreign ministry as an expert on international affairs. He also served as the ministry's spokesman, political deputy and ambassador to Finland and Japan. He was the first head of Iran's mission to the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation. Mr Araghchi was a chief negotiator for Iran in nuclear talks with western powers between 2013 and 2021. He remains a supporter of a deal but has previously stated that the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) cannot be revived in the same form and text. He has suggested, however, that the previous deal could provide a basis and model for upcoming negotiations. The JCPOA fell apart after the US, under Mr Trump's first term, unilaterally withdrew from it. The Foreign Minister is equipped with knowledge of previous nuclear negotiations in what is likely to become one of his most delicate challenges in this role. The stakes are arguably higher for Iran and Mr Araghchi is tasked with more than leading talks. He needs to avert the military action that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/iran-and-us-double-down-on-threats-ahead-of-crucial-talks/" target="_blank">Mr Trump has warned</a> is on the table if discussions fail.