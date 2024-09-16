Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/12/trump-harris-us-election-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>was unharmed after an apparent assassination attempt on Sunday, when a man with an AK-47-type rifle fitted with a scope was stopped before he could fire at the Republican presidential candidate, who was playing golf in Florida. The suspect was hiding in bushes behind a chain-link fence at the edge of Mr Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, authorities said. A Secret Service agent saw a rifle in the bushes and opened fire at the suspect, who fled on foot and was detained. Officials said Mr Trump was within about 400 metres of the gunman, who did not fire. The incident comes two months after a gunman shot and injured Mr Trump at a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">rally in Pennsylvania</a>. "I am safe and well. Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender," Mr Trump said in an emailed message to supporters. Some US media outlets identified the suspect as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-florida-shooting-suspect-what-we-know-so-far-about-ryan-wesley-routh/" target="_blank">Ryan Wesley Routh</a>, 58, of Hawaii. Authorities have not officially confirmed the suspect's identity. Social media messages apparently showed Mr Routh encouraging people to fight in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine </a>against Russia. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the Secret Service typically searches one hole ahead of Mr Trump when he plays golf. An agent "was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence, and immediately engage that individual, at which time the individual took off", the sheriff told reporters. Authorities showed images of a GoPro camera, two backpacks containing ceramic tile and a rifle at the spot where the gunman had been hiding. Ceramic tile is sometimes used in body armour. The man dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was taken into custody in a neighbouring county, officials said. A witness had seen him running from the bushes and took a photo of his car. Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close friend of Mr Trump, said on air that he spoke with both him and the former president’s golf partner, Steve Witkoff, after the incident. They told Hannity that they had been on the fifth hole and were about to go to putt when they heard a “pop pop, pop pop". Within seconds, Mr Witkoff said, Secret Service agents “pounced on” Mr Trump and “covered him” to protect him. Mr Trump survived an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">assassination attempt</a> on July 13 in Pennsylvania. His ear was nicked by a bullet during a rally in the town of Butler. Mr Bradshaw suggested Mr Trump still has less protection than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">President Joe Biden</a>, despite widespread criticism of the Secret Service after the Pennsylvania shooting. "At this level that he is at right now, he's not the sitting president. If he was, we would have this entire golf course surrounded. But because he's not, security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible," he said. The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden and Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> had been briefed about the incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where Mr Trump was playing. "They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the statement read. He had been playing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day away from the presidential campaign. The US Secret Service, charged with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, faced criticism after the Pennsylvania incident and is being investigated by politicians over its apparent failings. The head of the agency later resigned, and at least five of its agents were placed on administrative leave. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he has been briefed by the acting director of the Secret Service and applauded the agency “for their quick response to ensure former president Trump’s safety". Mr Schumer condemned “political violence of any kind” and said the “perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law". “It’s abundantly clear there are violent people who are willing to do anything to keep president Trump from the White House,” Senator Rick Scott of Florida said in a statement on X.