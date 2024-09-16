Trump Florida shooting suspect: What we know so far about Ryan Wesley Routh

Multiple US media outlets have identified the suspect in the latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/15/trump-florida-shooting-safe/" target="_blank">a</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/15/trump-florida-shooting-safe/" target="_blank">pparent assassination</a> attempt against former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>. <i>The New York Times,</i> Fox News and the Associated Press identified him as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. CNN reported that he has eight arrests on his record, apparently for minor offences. Authorities have not officially confirmed the suspect's identity, Social media messages apparently showed Mr Routh encouraging people to fight in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine </a>against Russia. <i>The New York Times</i> reported in a March 2023 story that Mr Routh is a former construction worker from Greensboro, North Carolina. He had been seeking recruits to fight in Ukraine from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban, the newspaper reported.