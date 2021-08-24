Covid-19 boosts digital modes of payment in Middle East, McKinsey says

About 58 per cent of the Middle East consumers expressed an inclination towards digital payment methods, while only 10 per cent preferred cash. Getty Images

More than three quarters of Middle East respondents to a survey from global consultancy firm McKinsey estimated that the use of digital modes of payment has surged by at least 10 per cent across the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A majority of them expect this shift to be permanent, McKinsey reported.

Almost 90 per cent of those surveyed believed that at least 50 per cent of new users will stick with digital payments and not revert to cash in the post-pandemic era.

“Even before the pandemic, digital payments were growing rapidly … [the] impressive growth rates have been boosted further by the pandemic,” said McKinsey.

More than half of the respondents also expect a strong growth in non-cash payments over the next five years.

The flight from cash is evident not only in the growth of digital payments but also in consumer preferences. About 58 per cent of Middle East consumers surveyed expressed an inclination towards digital payment methods, while only 10 per cent preferred cash.

Almost 60 per cent of survey participants said they expect pass-through digital wallets, or e-wallets, to be the most influential digital payment method.

McKinsey’s survey found that nonbank entities are poised to capture the market share.

“The Middle East payments market has recently expanded to include FinTechs, tech companies and telecoms companies alongside incumbent banks … a shift enabled by regulatory changes such as those introduced in Saudi Arabia in late 2019 and the UAE in 2021,” McKinsey said.

When McKinsey asked survey respondents which institutions would have the greatest impact on the future of payments, about 40 per cent ranked banks or bank-backed wallets as number one, nearly 30 per cent went for telecoms-backed wallets and 17 per cent were betting on big tech companies.

More than four in 10 respondents expect over half of all small and medium-sized merchants to start selling online in the next five years. However, changes in the regulatory environment may be needed to fuel wider adoption of digital payments by merchants, the report added.

Open banking — a regulatory reform that requires banks to share customers’ financial data (with their consent) with other banks or authorised financial services providers — is now under way in several Middle Eastern countries.

Bahrain issued open-banking rules in 2018, followed by a framework with guidelines on data sharing and governance late last year. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, has announced its plan to launch open banking early next year.

“These reforms are expected to have broad ramifications for the payments business,” the report said.

When respondents were asked what government action would be most effective in driving customers towards digital payments, 27 per cent said regulatory approval for open banking. This was followed by giving customers incentives to shift to digital payments at 20 per cent.

Cross-border payments are important in the Middle East, with two of the world’s three largest remittance corridors located in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, McKinsey said. They handled $78 billion in payments last year, equating to 7 per cent of the gross domestic product of the two nations combined, World Bank reported.

Two thirds of McKinsey survey respondents said bilateral arrangements between countries for real-time settlement and the scaling up of digital money transfer operators will be key drivers in cross-border transactions.