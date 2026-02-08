Chinese New Year 2026: Greetings, celebrations and what’s in store for the Year of the Horse

Chinese New Year, which begins on February 17 and runs until March 3, is one of the busiest and most significant periods on the Chinese calendar.

Homes, streets and restaurants are decorated in red, while millions travel across the country to reunite with family and loved ones.

The occasion is also marked far beyond China’s borders. For the Chinese diaspora, it remains a time for gatherings, home-cooked meals, reunions and moments of reflection with family.

As part of a long-standing tradition, elders gift red envelopes filled with money to children, while fireworks and firecrackers continue to play a central role in celebrations. Also known as the Lunar New Year, the event falls on a different date each year, typically in January or February, depending on the lunar calendar.

Each year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac – rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig – which rotate on a 12-year cycle.

In addition to the zodiac animal, each year is paired with one of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal or water. This year marks the Year of the Fire Horse, meaning those born in 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978 and every 12 years prior are considered to fall under this sign.

Many countries around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year. AFP

People born in the Year of the Horse are often described as energetic, independent and confident, with a strong sense of freedom and adventure. When paired with the fire element, these traits are thought to be amplified, suggesting passion, leadership and bold decision-making, alongside a tendency towards impatience or restlessness.

The Chinese zodiac is deeply woven into the country’s agricultural history and philosophical traditions, with centuries of folklore, superstition and symbolism shaping how the animals are interpreted. These beliefs continue to influence everyday life, from casual conversations to major life decisions.

It is still common for older generations to ask about someone’s zodiac sign or birth year rather than their age directly, using the animal cycle as a polite shorthand. In China and Taiwan, fortune-telling, astrology and matchmaking based on zodiac compatibility remain popular.

Historically, marriages were arranged with family prosperity in mind, and compatibility between zodiac signs was believed to help ensure harmony. Certain pairings are traditionally considered more favourable, such as the spirited horse with the gentle goat, or the clever monkey with the steady dragon, based on complementary traits.

In modern times, attitudes towards zodiac beliefs vary widely. Some continue to consult fortunes when making financial or business decisions, while others view the zodiac in the same light as Western horoscopes – an interesting cultural tradition that offers insight and entertainment, rather than something that dictates the course of life.

Chinese New Year greetings

Gong Xi Fa Cai (or the Cantonese version of Gung Hay Fat Choy) is a popular way to greet someone during the Lunar New Year. Getty Images

There are several ways to wish someone a happy Chinese New Year. One of the most popular is to say Gong Xi Fa Cai (or the Cantonese version of Gung Hay Fat Choy), which roughly translates to “I wish you good fortune” or “Congratulations and may you be prosperous”.

The saying is broken down as gong xi, which means congratulations, while fa cai refers to gaining wealth, prosperity and success.

Some other ways to share wishes include simple greetings such as “Happy Lunar New Year”, “Wishing you wealth and health this Chinese New Year” and “May good fortune shine on you in the new year”.

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals

Those born in the Year of the Horse are known for being energetic, independent and confident, with a strong sense of freedom and adventure. Photo: Dubai Holding

Horse: energetic, active, independent

Rat: quick‑witted, resourceful, charming

Ox: diligent, dependable, determined

Tiger: brave, confident, unpredictable

Rabbit: gentle, elegant, considerate

Dragon: confident, charismatic, ambitious

Snake: wise, intuitive, enigmatic

Goat (Sheep): calm, gentle, sympathetic

Monkey: clever, curious, playful

Rooster: observant, hardworking, proud

Dog: loyal, honest, protective

Pig: generous, tolerant, comfort-seeking

Celebrations in the UAE

While many restaurants are offering set menus and festive dining for the occasion, there are also a number of events and experiences taking place across the UAE to celebrate Chinese New Year.

In Dubai

Expo City Dubai

The Happy Chinese New Year Parade takes place on February 8 as a free public event, featuring a large-scale parade, themed market zones, traditional crafts, regional Chinese food and live performances, including music by the Jilin Folk Orchestra.

Sunday; 10am to 10pm; free

Mall of the Emirates

The mall will host a three-day celebration of contemporary Chinese culture in collaboration with Jing Daily, including designer trunk shows, panel discussions and a live Huangmei opera performance, The Heavenly Match.

Thursday to Saturday; 10am to midnight; free

Dragon Mart

Dragon Mart is celebrating the occasion with hands-on cultural workshops and traditional performances.

Highlights include the Wishing Tree, where visitors can write down a wish for the year ahead and tie it to a branch, creating a growing display of shared hopes and intentions.

Meanwhile, walk-in craft workshops are running on selected dates from 3pm to 8pm, covering activities such as Chinese calligraphy, lantern making, blossom tree crafts and decorative knot work. There will also be Fan Dance and Lion Dance performances taking place across several evenings at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

Until February 17; Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 11pm; free

Motiongate Dubai

The theme park is hosting Kung Fu Panda-themed activities as part of its Chinese New Year celebrations, including character appearances and live performances. There's also a special offer that includes buying three tickets and getting the fourth for free.

February 17 to March 3; tickets start at Dh295

Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai is marking Chinese New Year with a festive twist, inviting visitors to celebrate from the world’s tallest observation wheel while taking in sweeping 360° views of Dubai’s skyline.

Guests can choose between two elevated experiences: a Chinese New Year–themed High Tea or a pastry box paired with a soft drink, both designed to add a celebratory touch to the ride.

From Saturday to February 24; Dh195 for adults, Dh155 for children

Burj Al Arab

The sail-shaped hotel will illuminate with a Year of the Horse projection on select evenings, alongside Chinese-inspired dining and art installations.

February 16 to 20; 8pm, 9pm and 10pm; free

Hakkasan Dubai

The Michelin-starred restaurant is offering a specially curated nine-course tasting menu. The celebratory experience reimagines Cantonese traditions through symbolic ingredients, from the fortune money bag with king crab and scallops to octopus yusheng salad, signature Peking duck (with optional caviar), and mains featuring red seabream and Australian Wagyu. The menu concludes with a golden stallion dessert and a wishing ribbon ritual, while bespoke drinks reflect the spirit of the horse. A lion dance and DJ will mark the first day of Chinese New Year on February 17.

February 16 to March 3; 6pm to 11pm; Dh738 per person

In Abu Dhabi

Brooklyn Chop House

Chinese New Year will be celebrated at Brooklyn Chop House at Emirates Palace with a New York-style sharing menu, which will include dishes such as Chinese-style salmon yusheng, chicken xiao long bao, steamed seabass with ginger and soy, sweet and sour chicken, plus glutinous rice balls for dessert.

February 16 to 26; 6pm to 11pm; Dh380 per person; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Episodes – The Mandarin Cake Shop

The limited-edition Golden Blessing cake is made with black sesame and yuzu. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Episodes is offering a Golden Blessing cake made with black sesame and yuzu, presented alongside a festive in-store display.

February 16 to 21, daily from 10am to 11pm; prices range from Dh36 to Dh348 (depending on size)

Vendome

Vendome at Emirates Palace is hosting a Lunar New Year-themed international buffet, featuring an expanded selection of Chinese dishes, live cooking stations and festive decor. Live cultural performances will take place on select dates, including dragon dances and calligraphy demonstrations.

February 16 to 21; lunch is from 12.30pm to 3pm, dinner is from 6.30pm to 10pm; priced at Dh318 per person with water or Dh368 with soft beverages

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is marking the Lunar New Year with a specially curated set menu inspired by Cantonese culinary traditions, paired with live dragon dance performances.

Highlights include the Fortune Money Bag filled with king crab and scallop, a wok-fried lobster dish finished with red plum and osmanthus sauce, and grilled Australian Wagyu tenderloin with red peppercorn and pomegranate, before it concludes with the Golden Stallion dessert – a five-spice mousse created exclusively for the celebrations.

February 16 to March 3; 6pm to 10.30pm; priced at Dh598 per person

In Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island

The emirate will welcome the Year of the Horse with a large-scale fireworks display. Produced by China’s Jeeton Fireworks Group, the show will feature zodiac-inspired visuals, with free public viewing available near Al Hamra. There will be public parking available at Jais Parking, offering a designated area for public viewing of the fireworks.

February 8 at 8pm