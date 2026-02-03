What is Hag Al Laila, the pre-Ramadan celebration popular in the UAE?

Fifteen days before Ramadan every year, children wear traditional clothes and carry colourful woven bags as they go door-to-door, singing in return for nuts and sweets. Hag Al Laila, which means "for this night", usually begins after maghreb prayers and is a joyful way to remind communities that the holy month is just around the corner.

While popularly known as Hag Al Laila in countries including the UAE, the tradition is known by different names across the region. In Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and some cities in Saudi Arabia, it is called gerga’aan and is celebrated on the 15th day of Ramadan instead. It is celebrated on the same day in Oman too, but is called qaranqasho.

Origins

While its actual origins are known, some trace the tradition to one of the earliest Ramadans, when Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed, distributed sweets to people two weeks into the holy month. Others, however, suggest it predates Islam and could even be the basis for Halloween’s trick-or-treat tradition.

When is Hag Al Laila this year?

The sharing of sweets is a popular Hag Al Laila activity. Photo: Global Village

While the exact start of Ramadan will be dictated by the sighting of the new crescent moon, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, told The National earlier that Ramadan was expected to begin on February 18.

This means Hag Al Laila would take place on February 3. However, some celebrations have already begun across the UAE. In Dubai, for example, bridges and lampposts have been decorated to mark the occasion. Malls in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also launched a series of children's activities, from traditional music performances to games and giveaways.

Hag Al Laila in the UAE

Dubai

January 30 to February 3: Mall festivities

Several malls and retail destinations across the city will host family-friendly celebrations, from cultural storytelling to festive giveaways. Participating destinations include Souq Al Seef, Dubai Hills Mall, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Mall, Kite Beach and City Walk.

January 31: Community events

Celebrations will also take place across several public spaces, including Children's City in Umm Hurair, Dubai Frame and Al Barsha South Park. Activities will include cultural performances, the sharing of traditional sweets, workshops and music and games.

January 31: City Walk

Food delivery platform Deliveroo has set up a family-friendly experience at City Walk for the occasion.

From 10:30am to 9pm, families can enjoy a Hag Al Laila set-up designed to resemble a traditional baqala, a nostalgic corner shop where children and adults can explore a “pick-and-mix” selection of sweets. From 2pm to 9pm, the space will also feature a henna artist offering traditional designs while characters from beloved Emirati series Freej – Um Saeed, Um Saloom, Um Allawi, Um Khammas and Abood – will greet adults and children, pose for photos and share the festive spirit.

January 31: Harvest Festival at Expo City

Hag Al Laila celebrations will take place under the famed Al Wasl Dome for a night of music, games and sweet surprises where children can sing traditional songs, fill their bags with treats and take part in workshops and family-friendly activities.

A duathlon, inspired by Expo City Dubai's mascots Rashid and Latifa, will also take place where children can take part in a fun run-and-bike challenge. Advance registration is required for this activity and all children must bring their own bike and helmet.

Expo City entry prices will apply

January 31 to February 3: Global Village

Global Village will host a four-day celebration. Photo: Global Village

This four-day event opposite the main stage will include arts and crafts workshops, games and meet-and-greet sessions with The Wonderers – the family attraction's colourful characters – who will interact with young guests, pose for pictures and distribute specially prepared Hag Al Laila gift bags.

At the Heritage Village, families can take a stroll and enjoy a festive atmosphere. There will be traditional clothing, baskets, old-school Emirati snacks and decorative pots and plates perfect for family gatherings. A special Hag Al Laila drone show will take place on February 1 at 7.35pm.

Global Village entry rates will apply

January 31 to February 6: Hag Al Laila Trail

This free family event at Al Shindagha will include a cultural guide through the historic neighbourhood, while children can explore the area and collect sweets from residents, recreating the door-to-door tradition.

February 1 to 3: Museum of the Future

Khaleeji eatery Shalwa will transform the Dubai landmark into a contemporary interpretation of a traditional neighbourhood and will serve up seasonal treats inspired by Emirati heritage, as well as enabling visitors to make mandoos or wooden chests and filling goodie bags.

There will also be a children’s walk on February 1 that will include cultural storytelling and immersive experiences. A themed treasure hunt in collaboration with Ganache Chocolatier will also take place on February 3.

Museum of the Future entry price will apply

February 1 to 6: Hag Al Laila workshop

At Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, this family-focused initiative will give little ones and participants the chance to create their own Hag Al Laila giveaway treat.

February 2 to 3: Dubai Festival City Mall

Part of the mall will be transformed into a vintage-style shop, with old photographs and a display of classic snacks from past decades. Children will be able to sample sweets that many in the UAE grew up with.

Abu Dhabi

January 30: Mall activities

Across Yas Mall, Al Jimi Mall and Al Hamra Mall, children will receive a Hag Al Laila starter pack containing a riddle guide that will lead them on a trail across participating retailers to collect sweet treats. To take part, all children must be registered for the activity, including walk-in participants.

The Hag Al Laila experience will take place from noon and children taking part must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

February 2: Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum is hosting Hag Al Laila festivities. EPA

Abu Dhabi's newest landmark invites children to attend an event while dressed in traditional Emirati outfits, where they van collect treats in a specially designed Zayed National Museum bag.

Visitors will also be able to experience the communal spirit of Emirati heritage through traditional performances such as Harbeya and Al Ayala. Storytelling sessions will also take place, bringing to life Kharareef, the oral folk tales once shared in the majlis, while families can enjoy Stories on Wheels, an interactive museum cart experience that combines touch, sound and scent to explore museum objects and the stories behind them.

Zayed National Museum entry price will apply