Families visit the graves of deceased relatives in Surabaya, Indonesia, as part of nyekar, a tradition that precedes Ramadan. AFP
Families visit the graves of deceased relatives in Surabaya, Indonesia, as part of nyekar, a tradition that precedes Ramadan. AFP

Lifestyle

Unique Ramadan traditions around the world, from mheibes in Iraq to nyekar in Indonesia

While there are many common customs during the holy month, some are specific to certain cultures and regions

David Tusing

February 24, 2025