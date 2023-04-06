With traditions old and new, families celebrate Garangao in Qatar

It’s a little after 9pm on Tuesday, and little Lulua and Rashid are ready for their big ‘Garangao’ night, dressed in vibrant outfits and jewellery.

Garangao is celebrated on the fourteenth day of Ramadan across Qatar and other Gulf nations. Known as Haq Al Laila in the UAE and Qaranqasho in Oman, the annual Gulf celebration drives up excitement for the final two weeks of fasting.

The tradition sees children wearing bright costumes as they go around the neighbourhood to collect sweets, while singing Garangao songs. The festival becomes an excuse for children to demand treats from their family, friends and neighbours.

“The design of the blue dress that Lulua is wearing is very similar to what Qatari women wore in the old days,” says Noor Alshahrani, the one-year-old’s mother who leads a public relations department in the Qatari government.

“The children and the adults also wear traditional gold jewellery for Garangao,”

Noor, her sisters and their children have all gathered at their mother’s home to celebrate the Garangao night.

These bags have all kinds of lollipops and chocolates. But that large aluminium vessel over there, that only has nuts and some small candies,” says Ms Alshahrani, 37, as she sits across a table full of colourful bags of sweets.

“That is what was kept in homes traditionally. The children would come and each one would get a handful of sweets. The gift bags are new!”

While the tradition calls for children to roam around the neighbourhood to get their gifts, families in Qatar, like Ms Alshahrani's, now prefer to gather at home for the celebrations.

“Garangao is celebrated on or closer to the full moon night. Back in the day, when there was no electricity, the moonlight would illuminate the streets and parents found it safe for children to go out, ” says Mashael Alhejazi, Ms Alshahrani's sister and a photographer from Doha.

“Now, Garangao is celebrated more at home, with the elders giving gifts to the children.”

“Even women wear the traditional Jalabiya and gold jewellery. It’s a very important day for us and we start preparing the gifts and dresses at least a week in advance,” adds Mashael, posing for pictures with Rashid, her five-year-old nephew.

In a country brimming with expats, all living far away from their families, Garangao events organised at various venues across the city are also quite popular in Doha.

Lulua and her brother Rashid are ready for their Garangao night in Doha. She is dressed in a vibrant outfit and jewellery

At the Garangao night organised by the Doha Fire Station, children got henna painted on their hands, they painted tote bags and collected gift bags at a large plaza decorated with lights and ribbons.

Traditional songs played on large loudspeakers and vendors prepared special pancakes for the guests.

Rana Jitan, 38, who is from Jordan, came to the event with her daughter, 3, and two older sons, all dressed in spangled frock and jackets.

“The children enjoy celebrating Garangao at such events … I have prepared at least a 100 bag of sweets to give away at my children’s school and nursery,” said Ms Jitan.

“We also give gifts to our neighbour’s children.”

Nearby, Asmaa Mohammed, 31, waited in a queue with her two daughters to collect gift bags. “My six-year-old wanted a pink dress and matching hair band. She is very excited for Garangao every year. She has already got a moon designed on her hand with henna,” said Asmaa, who comes from Egypt.

“We will be going to the Lusail Garangao Wednesday night.”

Axelle Henninck, 28, a Qatar Airways employee, said her daughter, 7, and son, 3, are celebrating their first Garangao in Qatar.

“I got my son’s dress from Oman and the head gear from Dubai,” Ms Henninck said, showing her son's outfit as the shy three-year-old hid behind her.

But as the children feasted on candies and chocolates, there was one thing worrying all mothers.

“They are having too much sugar! They will stay awake all night,” said Ms Henninck.