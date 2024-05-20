UAE's floating hospital provides treatment for 180 Gazan patients

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE’s floating hospital has provided crucial medical treatment to 180 Palestinian patients affected by the Israel-Gaza war in the three months since its launch.

The repurposed vessel – which has 100 medical and administrative staff on board – is docked off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al Arish, in North Sinai, to aid continuing relief efforts for the besieged enclave.

The vast ship, which began operations on February 24, has increased its capacity from an initial 100 beds to 120 beds to deliver a vital lifeline to Gazans caught up in the war.

Dr Ahmed Mubarak, hospital director, said an average of five surgeries are carried out each day, including often complex procedures for injuries incurred during the war.

More than 400 operations have been carried out aboard the floating hospital. Photo: Wam

“These surgeries and the materials used to treat the cases necessitate the latest medical technologies, equipment, and expertise,” said Dr Mubarak.

“Since its launch, the hospital has treated 180 patients and conducted 430 surgeries, averaging five daily."

The hospital has operating rooms, intensive care facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses.

It also boasts an evacuation plane and boat and fully equipped ambulances to transport patients.

The delivery of the hospital was part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian campaign aimed at easing the suffering of the Palestinian people.

A field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip established last December is helping ease the significant pressure placed on Gaza's health service by a conflict now in its seventh month.

The hospital is used for general surgery and orthopaedics, while also offering anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

The UAE has provided almost 50,000 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza since November, when the country launched its aid mission to help those affected by the war in the territory.

The figures, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, show that 32,000 tonnes of aid was delivered by 260 flights and 1,243 lorries up until May 13.

About 671 people from Gaza have also been brought to the UAE for medical treatment, accompanied by 735 family members.

Six desalination plants were provided by the UAE, capable of generating up to 1.2 million gallons of clean drinking water a day to 600,000 people.

The UAE also supplied five automated bakeries in Gaza which produces bread for up to 72,000 people, and enough flour for eight existing bakeries, which is helping to feed 17,140 people each day.

