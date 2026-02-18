Nine ways to wish someone a blessed Ramadan

The holy month is a time to revive the tradition of Ramadan greetings. Across the Arab world, various salutations capture the spirit of the occasion – some commonly heard in regions like the Gulf and the Levant – while others also function as evocative prayers. Here are seven greetings you can use and their meanings.

1. Ramadan Mubarak

One of the most widely used greetings, meaning “blessed Ramadan.” Simple yet profound, it sets the tone for the holy month.

2. Ramadan Kareem

Another popular salutation, translating to “generous Ramadan,” captures the spirit of generosity during the holy month. A common response is Allahu Akram – “Allah is even more generous”.

3. Kul ‘am wa antum bi khair

Meaning, “May you be well every year”, this widely used greeting is heard across the Arab world at the onset of Ramadan. Although not exclusive to the holy month and also used during Eid and the Islamic New Year, it is commonly shared in family gatherings, workplaces and official messages when Ramadan begins. It expresses goodwill and the hope that the occasion returns in health and blessing. The standard response is wa antum bi khair, meaning, “And may you be well too".

4. Shahru Mubarak

Translating to “a blessed month", this expression is frequently heard in the Gulf at the beginning of Ramadan. Shorter and more conversational than other formal greetings, it is exchanged in person and over messages among family and friends. It carries the same sentiment as Ramadan Mubarak, but in a simpler form. A typical reply is Allah yabarrek feek, translating to “may Allah bless you as well".

5. Taqabal Allah minna wa minkum

A common greeting during Ramadan and Eid, translating to “May Allah accept from you and us”. It can also double as a reply to any Ramadan greeting.

Families gather to watch the cannon go off during Ramadan in 2024 at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Hosn. Victor Besa / The National Info

6. Mubarak Alaykum Al Shahr

Meaning “Blessed be this month upon you,” this warm greeting is widely used in the Gulf, particularly at the start of Ramadan. A typical reply is Allah ya barak feek (May Allah bless you as well).

7. Adahu Allah Aleikum bil khair wal barakah

Heard toward the end of Ramadan, this phrase means “May Allah return it upon you with goodness and blessings.” It conveys the hope that Ramadan’s blessings continue throughout the year and serves as a bittersweet reminder to carry its lessons forward.

8. Ten‘ad Aleikum

A widely used Levantine phrase meaning “May (the occasion) return to you.” It can be extended with bil-sihha wal afiya (“in good health and well-being”) or wa ‘ala ahbabak (“to you and your loved ones”). Used for Ramadan, Eid and even New Year greetings, the standard response is Wa ‘alaykum bil-mithl – “And to you as well.”

9. Ghafar Allah lana wa lakum

Since Ramadan is known as “the month of mercy,” this greeting serves as both a prayer and a blessing. Meaning “May Allah forgive us and you,” it is often heard during the spiritually significant last 10 days of Ramadan. The appropriate response is wa iyyakum, translated to “And to you as well.”