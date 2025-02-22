The Sajdah smart rug has an LED display that assists with memorising Quranic verses. Photo: Sajdah
Lifestyle

Must-have tech for an enriching Ramadan, from smart prayer rugs to tasbih rings

Five gadgets to help guide you through the holy month

Dana Alomar
Saeed Saeed

February 22, 2025