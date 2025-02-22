Must-have tech for an enriching Ramadan, from smart prayer rugs to tasbih rings

Technology has become an unavoidable part of our lives. And our spiritual lives are no different. With that in mind, <i>The National </i>picks a selection of gadgets to help people with their prayers, fasting and more this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. From a digital clock to a voice-activated assistant, here's what to keep your eye on. The Al Harameen digital azan table clock might not be the most futuristic-looking piece of tech, but their clocks have been assisting Muslims in maintaining their daily prayer schedule since 1999 for the analogue version and 2003 for the digital. It offers worldwide prayer times with automatic adjustments based on location and features several azan sounds for personalised use. Additional functions include a Hijri and Gregorian calendar display, automatic daylight savings adjustments, and qibla direction indication. It is a convenient tool for those looking to stay consistent with their prayers during Ramadan. <i>From Dhs650</i> If you’re looking for something a bit more contemporary, the Muslim Pro App is designed to provide various features to support Muslims in their daily practices. It includes accurate prayer times, customisable azan notifications, a qibla compass for determining prayer direction, and a complete Quran with audio recitations and translations in several languages. It is available as a free app with basic features, alongside a subscription option for access to premium features. Additional features include a Hijri calendar, a zakat calculator, resources such as a dua (prayer) library and handy tools for locating halal restaurants. The app also offers fasting timers during Ramadan and other practical tools to assist users with their religious and lifestyle needs. <i>From Dhs18</i> The iQibla Zikr Ring follows the trend of health and lifestyle wearables such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/02/25/oura-ring-review-glucare/" target="_blank">Oura</a>, and provides a modern take on the traditional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/the-business-of-luxury-prayer-products-how-designers-are-putting-a-stylish-twist-on-beads-and-mats-1.1115175" target="_blank">tasbih </a>(rosary). This smart ring allows users to count their zikr (remembrance of Allah) seamlessly throughout the day. The ring also includes a vibration setting that can alert users to prayer times, helping them stay on track with their spiritual commitments. Its long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted usage, whether at work, travelling, or home, the iQibla Zikr Rings are a discreet and functional companion for those looking to enhance their spiritual practices. <i>From Dhs70</i> It is easy to dismiss Yasmina, an AI voice assistant by Yango, as the regional equivalent of Alexa. While clearly inspired by Amazon’s technology, Yasmina’s Arabic touch makes it particularly appealing during Ramadan. The assistant communicates in a female or male Khaleeji accent and responds to clear commands delivered in conversational Arabic. In addition to requesting prayer times, users can ask Yasmina to call the azan in a style reminiscent of famous muezzins. It can also play the Quran and translate verses in English upon request. Moreover, Yasmina provides access to hadiths (sayings of Prophet Mohammed) on specific topics. For those planning meals, Yasmina can suggest healthy iftar recipes that take under 30 minutes to prepare, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/ramadan-recipe-lentil-soup-with-swiss-chard-1.1202383" target="_blank">lentil soup </a>and salad, with step-by-step instructions. <i>From Dhs449</i> Launched in 2023 and hailed as the world’s first smart prayer rug, Sajdah is an ideal tool for newcomers to Islam and children learning to perfect their prayers. Created by Qatari inventor Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, this tech-enabled prayer rug is designed to guide users through prayer actions and various non-mandatory prayers. Instructions are delivered discreetly through built-in speakers and an LED screen. The LED display is especially helpful for Quran memorisation, featuring multilingual support with verses displayed in Arabic, English and Latin script transliteration. <i>From Dhs499</i>