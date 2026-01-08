Exploring The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, Al Qana's new indoor wildlife attraction

Two noticeable domes have popped up in front of The National Aquarium at Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana. The glass panels catch the light and offer a glimpse of the greenery inside. Step through the doors and the space is revealed as The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, a new indoor wildlife attraction that is home to around 10,000 butterflies.

Ahead of its public opening on Friday, The National accepted an invitation to visit.

After making my way through reception, I find the atmosphere changing almost immediately. Passing through a second set of doors, I enter the Asian dome, where the air feels warmer than the temperature outside in early January. There's a tranquil koi pond on my left, with benches and flowering plants on my right.

Two domes bring together thousands of free-roaming butterflies, koi ponds and rainforest wildlife within a climate-controlled environment. Victor Besa / The National

Butterflies move freely through the space, fluttering overhead and along the walkways in a mix of colours, patterns and sizes, creating a constant sense of movement. The colourful creatures were sourced through a partnership with a farm in the Philippines, focused on ethical breeding and conservation.

Some of the butterflies occasionally settle briefly on the ground, which initially makes me worry they might be stepped on, although I’m later told this is much less likely to happen when the domes are busier.

A raised walkway leads upwards, offering a clearer view of the dome and the animals living inside. During my visit, two Palawan bearcats are resting on top of their treehouse, while a Sri Lankan giant squirrel perches on the branches of a nearby tree. The elevated path provides good views without disturbing the animals, as butterflies continue to drift through the dome below.

There are two Palawan bearcats in the Asian dome. Victor Besa / The National

The gardens are designed not only for observation but also for learning. Educational signs explain the life cycle of butterflies and introduce the different species found within the domes. I stop at the emergence chamber, a tall, enclosed structure where butterflies begin their life cycle. Inside, rows of cocoons hang in neat lines, with newly emerged butterflies resting nearby as their wings slowly dry.

Through another set of doors, I enter the American dome, which follows a similar layout but features species native to the Americas. It’s here that I’m startled by a face peering back at me from the water. The sign identifies it as a Cuvier’s dwarf caiman, a small crocodilian native to northern and central South America.

In this dome, the attraction partners with a Costa Rican farm to supply butterflies, supporting breeding programmes and local livelihoods. I spot several orange varieties that remind me of butterflies I used to see growing up in the US. There are also insects on display, as well as tarantulas, which I make a point of avoiding.

The butterflies enjoy different fruits inside the dome. Victor Besa / The National

Back on the raised walkway, I notice a family of sloths high in the trees. A mother and baby nestled close together, with the father further along. Nearby, an anteater peacefully sleeps, tucked away in its hideout. Every so often, a fine mist fills the air or drops of water land on my shoulders, part of the climate-controlled system designed to support animals and insects year-round.

At first, direct interaction with the butterflies seems unlikely. But I’m shown a simple trick that works: holding a finger out and staying still. Slowly, one of the butterflies climbs on, long enough for me to take a few photos before it flutters off again.

There are no guided tours at The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, but educators are on hand to answer questions and keep the butterflies safe. Guards at the doors also ensure butterflies are not cross-contaminated between domes or able to escape.

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi is a new indoor biodome opening at Al Qana. Victor Besa / The National

The experience is quietly exciting. Soft music plays throughout the domes, and the real appeal is being able to get close to so many animals and species in an open, immersive setting.

I learn more about butterflies than I expected, though I notice some visitors seem startled by the sudden fluttering of wings, which tends to be more pronounced during sunnier hours. For those seeking a calmer visit, evenings may be a better option, when butterfly activity tends to be lower, although this is also when animal encounters are recommended.

Either way, The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi feels like a space designed to slow people down, offering a rare chance in the city to step inside a different environment and experience nature at a gentler pace.

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi opens on Friday at 9am; regular opening hours are 10am to 8pm weekdays, 9am to 9pm weekends; tickets start at Dh55