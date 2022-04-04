Al Qana: the ultimate guide to Abu Dhabi's waterfront destination

Grandiose Supermarket is the newest offering to open at Al Qana, the dining and entertainment hub in Abu Dhabi. Other attractions already unveiled include The National Aquarium, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub and Al Qana Marina, with more still to come.

The 2.4-kilometre waterfront destination also houses a number of exciting restaurants and cafes, many of them exclusive to Al Qana. So for those looking for a bite to eat or just a place to go for a leisurely stroll, here's your guide to the social entertainment spot.

The National Aquarium

The aquatic attraction was the first project to open its doors at Al Qana. The aquarium, which was launched in November, is spread across 10 zones and is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species.

It is the biggest aquarium in the Middle East and its wildlife is cared for by a team of 80 marine experts. There are also animal encounter experiences such as with puffins or freshwater rays as well as a glass bridge walk experience and Bu Tinah Dhow tour with a glass-bottom boat.

The Bridge

The 8,000-square-metre wellness space sits across four floors with a gym, spa, restaurant, juice bar, nutrition corner, shop, indoor running track and rooftop garden. More than simply a fitness destination, The Bridge aims to fuse all aspects of wellness into a lifestyle through a holistic approach by aiming to connect people through seven specialised offerings: Move, Pause, Taste, Choose, Seek, Expand and Learn.

Al Qana Marina

Enjoy views of the Abu Dhabi skyline from the sparking Al Qana Marina. Watersport enthusiasts and yacht owners can enjoy the picturesque spot that can berth up to 106 boats. However, it isn’t only for boating and yacht fans, as there are also plenty of restaurants, cafes and lounges around the marina.

Grandiose Supermarket

Spanning more than 1,264 square metres, Grandiose Supermarket is a community-minded gourmet-dining concept complete with a food hall, where there are live cooking stations that include fresh pizzas, pasta, sandwiches and shawarmas.

Visitors can expect a culinary hub, with everything from a cafe to a bakery, plus a deli and cheese section.

Cinemacity

Although not opened yet, Cinemacity will be home to one of the largest cinema screens in the capital, including one that has a 26-metre-wide screen.

There will be 15 screens that cater to a number of cinema experiences such as City Max (3D), VIP Cinema and a children’s cinema. It will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 moviegoers and will show local, Hollywood and Bollywood films.

Pixel

Pixel is set to become Abu Dhabi’s largest esports and virtual reality gaming complex when it opens and it'll cater to families, gamers and technology enthusiasts.

It will also house the region's first certified esports academy with the mission of highlighting the importance of playing responsibly. The hub will host tournaments as well as an arcade area that will be run by gamers for gamers.

Adrenark Adventure

The family-friendly activity space will have a large indoor park as well as a number of activities for children, such as foam pits, parkour, ziplines, wall-running and a dodgeball court.

The focus of the space is interaction and immersion as well as providing a safe environment for children and adults to exercise and test their skills.

Cafes and kiosks

There are a number of places to stop for a quick break or a small bite to eat. Cafes at Al Qana include La Ballena, art cafes Tazal and Notorious Cafe, and Cartel Coffee Roasters, known for its speciality coffee.

Soon to come are Space Cafe and Joud Coffee, as well as Puffs Coffee Bar (the first coffee bar module in the Middle East) and Tjaarz, a multi-concept space.

Kiosks on site include Turkish cuisine Mado, Gelato Divino, Baklawaa, AD Cafe and Nomad Cafe, with a nice spot near the water. Phantom Karak, ChocoFruits and Frites, for potato lovers, are others also worth a visit for a small bite. Meanwhile, Fifty Fifty is for those who enjoy Emirati food, sweets and speciality coffee.

Restaurants

For those who want to sit down and dine, Al Qana also offers a variety of restaurants that cater to all tastes. Otoro offers modern Japanese, while Taste Restaurant & Andi Bar is for those who prefer to eat organically.

Other restaurants still to open include Mediterranean fine dining concept Oii, traditional bakery Simitci Dunyasi, contemporary steakhouse Arokazi Steak Inn, seafood favourite Pinky Fish and Grand Beirut, offering traditional Lebanese fare.

Shops

Shops at Al Qana include Maison Mallow Beauty Lounge, a Medicina pharmacy and artisan chocolate shop Fonce.

Other activities

Enjoy an abra ride around the Grand Canal for Dh50. No booking is required, with rides departing from pontoon H and only card payments accepted. Rides run from 3pm to 11pm.

There will also be more watersport activities including kayaking, standup paddling and paddleboating coming soon.

