Pet-friendly restaurants and cafes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Winter in the UAE is the ideal time to get outdoors with pets, and this season brings even more opportunities to do so. In Abu Dhabi, new regulations announced at the end of December now allow hotels and restaurants with tourism licences to welcome companion animals such as cats and dogs, provided venues choose to opt in.

Establishments that participate are encouraged to create clearly designated pet areas – ideally outdoors or in enclosed spaces – while ensuring health and safety standards are maintained for both guests and animals. The move puts the decision in the hands of each hotel and restaurant, but signals a broader push towards a more inclusive, pet-friendly tourism landscape.

However, even before this policy shift, several cafes and restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi had already begun embracing pet owners, and with the cooler weather now here, there are plenty of welcoming spots to explore with four-legged companions. Here are some places to try.

Dubai

Arrows & Sparrows

The cafe offers water bowls for pets. Arrows & Sparrows / Instagram

A popular spot in The Greens, this cafe features a cosy outdoor terrace that welcomes pets. It offers a variety of health-conscious meals, including vegan and gluten-free options, as well as some signature coffee blends.

Daily, 7am-10pm; Emaar Business Park; 04 558 8141

1762 Stripped

The cafe in Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a large, pet-friendly outdoor terrace, where dogs can stretch out comfortably while owners enjoy their meal. Staff are attentive to furry guests, offering water bowls and sometimes bringing treats to keep them entertained.

Daily, 7am-9pm; One JLT; 04 448 6604

Counter Culture Cafe

Drinking stations are available on the terrace. Counter Culture Cafe / Instagram

Located at the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Counter Culture Cafe offers a laid-back, pet-friendly outdoor seating area for enjoying breakfast or lunch with your pet, who can keep cool at the designated drinking stations. On offer is an array of freshly baked goods, smoothies and brunch classics.

Daily, 7am-10pm; Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000

Cafe Artois

Located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Cafe Artois combines a waterfront setting with a pet-friendly vibe. The spacious terrace offers beautiful views of Dubai Canal, as well as an extensive food and drink menu. Pets are welcome to sit outdoors and provided water bowls.

Monday to Thursday, 4pm-1am; Friday, 4pm-2am; Saturday, noon-2am; Sunday, noon-1am; Business Bay; 04 414 3000

Tail Cafe

Dogs are allowed indoors. Tail Cafe / Instagram

This Dubai Investment Park spot offers a dedicated pet-friendly experience, complete with spacious outdoor seating, water bowls, leash hooks and shaded areas. The cafe also often holds adoption days.

Daily, 7am-9pm; Green Community Village; 04 835 7281

Abu Dhabi

Coffee Architecture

This venue at Mamsha Al Sadiyaat is known for its passion for speciality coffee, as well as its warm and pet-friendly atmosphere. Canines can join their human companions at the outside tables. Emirati founder Nooran Albannay's love for coffee is evident, with a variety of specialities on the menu.

Sunday to Thursday, 9am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 9am-midnight; Mamsha Al Sadiyaat; 055 446 3433

Crunch & Munch Cafe

The venue serves an all-day breakfast menu. Crunch and Munch Cafe / Instagram

The boutique cafe at Sheikha Fatima Park has an outdoor seating area where pets are allowed, and they can also accommodate special requests from pet owners. The menu here offers a variety of items, including breakfast platters and smoothies.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Sheikha Fatima Park; 02 633 3433

The Lighthouse

With stunning views over the waterfront, the Yas Bay restaurant offers a chic yet pet-friendly setting where furry friends can accompany their owners on the terrace. The cafe is known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu, and staff welcome pets, often providing water bowls to keep them comfortable while you dine.

Monday to Thursday, 8am-midnight; Friday to Sunday, 8am-1am; Yas Bay Waterfront; 02 236 7831

Art Market

This vibrant venue at Yas Bay is more than just a cafe – it is a creative hub that merges art, music and social dining. Known for its breakfast, it is one of the few places in Abu Dhabi that allows dogs both on the terrace and inside the cafe, making it an ideal escape during the warmer months. Furry guests are warmly welcomed with fresh water and treats while owners enjoy ethically sourced speciality coffee.

Daily, 7:30am – 11:30pm; Yas Bay Waterfront; 02 565 1229

Localino

The charming Italian restaurant in Al Raha Beach offers a cosy atmosphere with beautiful views of the canal. Known for its pizzas and pastas, Localino welcomes dogs on its outdoor terrace. It is a favourite neighbourhood spot for pet owners who want to enjoy a sunset meal or a weekend brunch with their four-legged companions by their side.

Daily, 9am – 11pm (Friday and Saturday until midnight); Al Raha Beach (Canal Level); 02 622 6133

25 Minutes to Tulum

Bringing a bohemian Mexican beach club vibe to Hudayriyat Island, this spot is a tropical paradise for both owners and their pets. On “Sunday Tails,” dogs are encouraged to join for a day of beachside fun with a dedicated doggy menu, toys, and plenty of space to roam. While the venue is pet-friendly, please note that pets must remain leashed and are generally not permitted at the shoreline or in the water.

Daily, 9am – midnight (Sunday 8am – midnight); Hudayriyat Island (Bab Al Nojoum); 02 691 0300

Tips for visiting pet-friendly cafes in the UAE

Bringing your pet to a cafe is a great way to bond and socialise, but it’s essential to ensure your pet’s comfort and safety. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Always check before visiting. While these cafes are pet-friendly, policies can change, and it’s always a good idea to call ahead and confirm. Always pack essentials. Bring a portable water bowl and leash, as most venues will require pets to stay leashed. Having a few of your pet’s favourite treats or toys can also help keep them calm. Always respect others. Other guests might not be comfortable with pets around, so keep yours close to your seating area and always be mindful of their behaviour around other people and pets. Always clean up after your pet. Carry waste bags with you and dispose of them properly.

