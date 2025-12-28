Where to eat at Mamsha Al Saadiyat: A complete guide to cafes and restaurants

As temperatures cool and the Saadiyat Nights concert series returns for another season, Mamsha Al Saadiyat is once again set to become a focal point for evenings out.

The waterfront strip has grown into a dining destination in its own right, home to casual cafes, family-friendly favourites and upscale dining options, some of which have earned Michelin Guide recognition.

Whether you’re visiting for the music or simply looking for somewhere to eat by the water, here is a guide to where to dine at Mamsha.

Cafes

Alkalime Healthy Restaurant

Alkalime offers plenty of options for those who want a health-conscious meal. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Alkalime is an airy, beachside cafe, with a menu centred on dishes made using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Expect colourful seasonal salads, wholesome bowls, cauliflower-based pizzas and comfort dishes reimagined in lighter, healthier forms.

Coffee Architecture

Coffee Architecture focuses on coffee alongside an indulgent selection of cakes, brownies and cookies. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Coffee Architecture is a specialty cafe dedicated to precision brewing and quality beans. It focuses on coffee, offering crafted espresso drinks, pour-overs and signature creations, alongside an indulgent selection of cakes, brownies and cookies.

Feels Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Championing “feel-good” dining, Feels has an emphasis on freshness and natural ingredients. Its menu features vibrant bowls, hearty breakfast dishes, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, made using high-quality, minimally processed produce.

Local Mamsha (temporarily closed)

Before its temporary closure for refurbishment, Local Mamsha gained a loyal following as a multi-concept hangout. Part cafe, part barbershop and part retail space, it was popular for breakfast, speciality coffee and its relaxed, contemporary feel.

Society Abu Dhabi

Society’s menu centres on pan-European comfort food, with a strong emphasis on breakfast and brunch dishes. Highlights typically include classics such as eggs Benedict, French toast, pastries and pancakes, alongside salads, lighter plates and heartier mains for lunch.

Ten 11 Beach

Ten 11 Beach is known for its casual cafe dining options. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Ten 11 Beach has a straightforward menu of casual cafe fare, ranging from acai bowls and breakfast dishes to pizzas, sandwiches and lighter bites suited to beachside dining. Coffee is a key focus, supported by a selection of pastries and sweets.

Wake N Bake

Part bakery, part casual cafe, Wake N Bake is best known for its freshly baked goods and handcrafted treats. Shelves are filled with artisan breads, pastries, doughnuts and savoury bakes, many made using locally sourced ingredients.

Restaurants

Antonia Trattoria

Various types of pizza are on offer at Antonia's. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Antonia focuses on Roman-inspired dishes with particular emphasis on pizza al taglio, served by the slice with a variety of toppings. The menu also includes handmade pastas and familiar Italian comfort plates prepared in a straightforward, traditional style.

Beirut Sur Mer

Beirut Sur Mer has earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Specialising in Lebanese cuisine, Beirut Sur Mer offers a wide range of mezze, seafood dishes and grills. Plates are rooted in traditional flavours, with a mix of lighter sharing dishes and heartier mains. It has earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition for delivering quality cooking at good value.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Black Tap are known for their 'crazyshakes'. Photo: Black Tap

Known for its American-style burgers, Black Tap’s menu also features its signature “CrazyShakes” – elaborate milkshakes piled with sweets and toppings – along with more straightforward shakes for those who prefer something simpler. Typical sides include fries, onion rings and sharing platters.

Les Dangereux

The salmon is served alongside a bouquet of herbs wrapped in a Perilla leaf – a common ingredient in Korean cuisine. The National

Les Dangereux offers a modern, French-influenced menu that leans toward inventive, restaurant-style cooking rather than traditional brasserie fare. Dishes emphasise seasonal produce, layered flavours and fine-dining style presentation, with a stronger focus on protein-led mains and sauce work. Les Dangereux is on this year's Michelin Guide's Selected list and was the recipient of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi Opening of the Year Award in 2024.

Niri Restaurant & Bar

Yakitori options available from the grill at Niri. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Niri serves a menu centred on Japanese dishes sushi, sashimi and robata-grilled items, prepared with a focus on ingredient quality and clean flavours. The restaurant is listed on this year's Michelin Guide's Selected list.

Pickl Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Pickl offers a straightforward fast-casual menu built around burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and sides. The focus is on freshly prepared patties, house sauces and consistently executed comfort food, with vegetarian alternatives such as the Impossible Burger available.

Raclette Brasserie

Raclette Burger serves up French-style comfort dishes. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Raclette Brasserie serves French-style comfort dishes, with the namesake raclette cheese experience being a key element of the menu. Diners can expect a mix of cheese-focused plates, seafood options and sharing dishes, making it suited to relaxed meals rather than formal dining.

The Steak Room

Short Rib Bao from The Steak Room. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The Steak Room centres on premium cuts of meat, offering everything from smaller fillets to large sharing steaks such as tomahawks. The menu also includes appetisers and side dishes designed to complement the mains.

Ting Irie

Oxtail cocobread sandwich at Ting Irie. Photo: Ting Irie

Ting Irie delivers a menu inspired by Jamaican and broader Caribbean flavours, featuring dishes such as jerk chicken, patties and sharing plates with bold seasoning.

Toto Abu Dhabi

The pizzetta at Toto. Photo: Toto Abu Dhabi

Toto, co-owned by sporting greats Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, focuses on Italian cooking with a more refined driven approach, serving pasta, pizza and traditional dishes prepared with a slightly elevated feel.