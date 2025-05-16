A guide to Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island: Where to eat, shop, visit and stay

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President Donald Trump, who is making a stop in Abu Dhabi during his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/trump-gulf-visit-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/trump-gulf-visit-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae/">Middle East trip</a> this week, is expected to head to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saadiyat-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saadiyat-island/">Saadiyat Island</a> for a visit to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/14/popularity-of-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-exceeds-expectations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/14/popularity-of-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-exceeds-expectations/">Abrahamic Family House</a>, a multi-faith complex that promotes peaceful coexistence in the UAE. Saadiyat Island, which is about a five-minute drive from central Abu Dhabi, is also home to cultural institutions such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a>, Bassam Freiha Art Foundation and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/08/teamlab-phenomena-abu-dhabi-first-look-inside/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/08/teamlab-phenomena-abu-dhabi-first-look-inside/">teamLab Phenomena</a>. There is plenty happening there, from museum visits and cultural performances to beach days and staycations. Opened in 2017 as the Paris landmark’s first international outpost, Louvre Abu Dhabi remains a cornerstone of Saadiyat Island’s cultural scene. It offers a diverse permanent collection, regularly changing exhibitions and occasional live performances. Note that it's closed on Mondays. A major new addition to the Saadiyat Cultural District is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/25/teamlab-phenomenon-abu-dhabi-opening-saadiyat-cultural-district/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/25/teamlab-phenomenon-abu-dhabi-opening-saadiyat-cultural-district/">teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi</a>, which opened in April 2025. This immersive 17,000-square-metre space features digital artworks that respond to visitors' movements and behaviour, creating a dynamic, multisensory experience. Also nearby is the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex that includes a mosque, church and synagogue. Open to the public since March 2023, it promotes understanding between religions and offers free guided tours. There’s also the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/04/bassam-freiha-art-foundation-saadiyat/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/04/bassam-freiha-art-foundation-saadiyat/">Bassam Freiha Art Foundation</a>, an art space showcasing masterpieces from regional and international private collectors. A short distance away, Manarat Al Saadiyat continues to draw art lovers with its exhibitions and the annual Abu Dhabi Art fair held every November. It also screens free movies and hosts workshops. For those more interested in leisure and wellness, Saadiyat Beach Club offers a luxurious setting to unwind and is ideal for a relaxing day in the sun, with soft white sand and expansive views of the Arabian Gulf. To wrap up the day, head to The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi or Berklee Abu Dhabi, which hosts a full calendar of performances in music, dance and theatre – many of which are open to the public. Saadiyat Island continues to be a popular culinary destination as it blends upscale hotel dining with a burgeoning beachfront food scene. At the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/09/18/a-striking-stay-by-the-sea-at-the-st-regis-saadiyat-island-resort-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/09/18/a-striking-stay-by-the-sea-at-the-st-regis-saadiyat-island-resort-hotel-insider/">St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort</a>, Sontaya serves refined Thai cuisine in a serene setting. Nearby, the Beach House at the Park Hyatt offers Mediterranean dishes complemented by panoramic rooftop views. For a taste of Parisian elegance, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/06/29/food-meets-art-in-fouquets-menu-inspired-by-louvres-stories-of-paper-exhibition/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/06/29/food-meets-art-in-fouquets-menu-inspired-by-louvres-stories-of-paper-exhibition/">Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi</a> – a collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire – serves French brasserie classics in a sophisticated atmosphere. The Mamsha Al Saadiyat promenade has evolved into a dynamic dining hub with many different types of cuisines. Antonia is known for its pizza al taglio and handmade pasta. Toto is inspired by Italian cinema, offering elegant interiors and classic dishes. For Japanese cuisine, Niri Restaurant & Bar offers a modern take on traditional flavours, while Black Tap satisfies cravings for American-style burgers and indulgent milkshakes. Raclette Brasserie & Cafe serves French comfort food in a chic setting, including bouillabaisse and steak frites. For health-conscious diners, Alkalime provides wholesome, healthy meals with a bohemian flair. While Saadiyat Island does not have traditional malls, it offers a selection of boutique shopping experiences. The Louvre Abu Dhabi gift shop is accessible without an admission ticket and sells a range of art-inspired home decor, stationery and children's books. The NYU Abu Dhabi bookstore offers a diverse collection of titles. If stopping by Mamsha Al Saadiyat, make a trip to Local. The multi-concept space combines a speciality cafe, men's barbershop and a boutique offering fashion, lifestyle products and unique brands such as Kinto Japan and Grown Alchemist. Whether on holiday or just looking for a staycation, there are plenty of top-notch, five-star hotels to choose from. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi's only all-inclusive hotel. Other options include The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/02/18/park-hyatt-abu-dhabi-offers-serene-hassle-free-escapes-on-saadiyat-island-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/02/18/park-hyatt-abu-dhabi-offers-serene-hassle-free-escapes-on-saadiyat-island-hotel-insider/">Park Hyatt</a> and Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Every year, dozens of baby sea turtles make their way into the sea after hatching in Abu Dhabi. The hawksbill turtles, which are critically endangered, emerge on the 9km stretch of Saadiyat Beach from half a dozen nests that have been protected by beach patrol volunteers.