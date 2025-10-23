Your guide to the Saadiyat Nights 2026 line-up, from Mariah Carey to Lewis Capaldi

Since launching in 2024, the Saadiyat Nights concert series has become one of the region’s most distinctive live music events, welcoming an eclectic mix of artists, from John Legend and Michael Buble to Christina Aguilera and Omar Khairat.
Held in a purpose-built amphitheatre with a tent-shaped stage on Saadiyat Island's Jacques Chirac Street, the series offers a spacious concourse with picnic tables and kiosks serving upscale menus. The atmosphere is relaxed yet refined.
With parking a short walk away and the Mamsha Al Saadiyat dining strip nearby for pre-show meetups, it’s an appealing alternative for those looking to see big-name acts within a relatively intimate setting.
Here are the shows coming as part of the 2026 season.
1. Ludovico Einaudi, January 10
The Italian pianist and composer will bring his intimate scores to begin the Saadiyat Nights concert series. His set will draw from his latest album, The Summer Portraits, as well as signature pieces including I Giorni and Nuvole Bianche.
Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345
2. Lewis Capaldi, January 17
Lewis Capaldi will make his Abu Dhabi debut in January. The Scottish singer-songwriter, known for hits such as Someone You Loved and Before You Go, will also perform songs from his new album, Something In The Heavens.
Doors open 5pm; remaining tickets from Dh1,990
3. John Mayer, January 24
The American singer-songwriter John Mayer will make his UAE debut for the Saadiyat Nights series. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Mayer is known for hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. His Abu Dhabi show follows acclaimed tours in North America and Europe.
Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345
4. Ricky Martin, January 31
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will make his Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winner brings a three-decade catalogue of multilingual hits, from Livin’ la Vida Loca and The Cup of Life to Maria and Vente Pa’Ca.
Doors open at 5pm; tickets from Dh295
5. Mariah Carey: February 7
Two years after making her Abu Dhabi debut, the US singer returns to Saadiyat Nights. While her previous performance dazzled with a greatest-hits set, Carey comes back with new material from her latest album Here for It All.
Released last month, and led by the singles Type Dangerous and Sugar Sweet, the album has been praised for its dynamic songwriting and Carey’s trademark pristine vocals. The concert will be backed by her full band and dancers, so expect plenty of spectacle and classics including Love Takes Time and One Sweet Day.
Doors open at 5pm; ticket details to be announced soon
6. Bryan Adams: February 11
Bryan Adams’s show will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the capital. The set will feature songs from his 15th studio album alongside crowd favourites such as Summer of ’69, Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.
Doors open at 5pm, tickets from Dh295
7. Layali Ramadan, daily during Ramadan 2026
A nightly space for reflection and community through music, food and cultural rituals. With Ramadan expected to begin around February 17 – and the official date to be announced closer to the time – each evening will feature cultural performances alongside traditional crafts such as calligraphy and Al Talli embroidery, as well as games including carrom and backgammon.
With food outlets on site, it’s an opportunity to spend evenings with family and friends, a reminder of the communal spirit the month brings.
Open daily for suhoor during Ramadan, from 9pm to 3am