John Mayer to make Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights in January

American singer-songwriter John Mayer will perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time as part of the new Saadiyat Nights season.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, known for his soulful voice and expressive guitar work, will perform at the Saadiyat Island amphitheatre on January 24. The show is part of the UAE capital’s flagship open-air concert series, which has become a highlight of the cultural calendar.

Mayer is the second artist announced for the new season, following news that Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will perform on January 17.

Mayer, 48, has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and built a reputation as one of contemporary music’s most distinctive performers. His ability to blend pop, rock and blues has won him international acclaim and a devoted following.

Audiences in Abu Dhabi can expect to hear many of his most recognisable songs, including Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Daughters, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and Waiting on the World to Change.

Since its launch, Saadiyat Nights has hosted stars including John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Robbie Williams and Jennifer Lopez, making the series one of the Middle East’s most impressive live music platforms.

Mayer’s appearance follows acclaimed tours in North America and Europe, where he has been praised for his musicianship and improvisational live sets. In addition to his solo career, he has also earned recognition for his work in the John Mayer Trio and the band Dead & Company.

