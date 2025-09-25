Anoushka Shankar among international artists to perform at this year's Tanweer Festival

The Tanweer Festival has unveiled the line-up of artists who will perform at the event in the Mleiha desert in Sharjah from November 21 to 23.

The three-day event, founded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, aims to bring disparate musical traditions together in celebration of culture and heritage.

This year’s programme aims to be broader than its debut in 2024, with performances and workshops spanning music, wellness and cultural exchange.

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar will headline the main stage on the second evening. She has received multiple Grammy nominations and her music bridges Indian classical traditions with flamenco and electronica.

Tanweer Festival in Sharjah was founded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi. Photo: Tanweer Festival

Iranian musician Sohrab Pournazeri, a master of the tanbour, kamancheh and setar, will perform alongside vocalist Sahar Boroujerdi on the final day, while Palestinian singer and educator Aya Khalaf opens the festival with songs that aim to preserve and pass on Palestinian heritage.

The event is divided across several spaces. The main stage will serve as the centrepiece, while the Dome is designed for workshops and immersive encounters. There, sound researcher Marko Zigon will lead a one-hour exploration of sound, Peruquois will present her blend of jazz and Native American influences in a session on emotional sound healing and Walid Aboulnaga will host a workshop on transformational breathwork.

On the third day, social innovator Lina Nahhas, founder of The Sameness Project, will present her 5Rhythms movement practice, aimed at sparking dialogue and empathy.

The Tree of Life stage will spotlight global traditions, including a collaboration between wellness pioneer Nancy Zabaneh and musician Anas Al Halabi in a performance titled Echoes of the Heart. Spanish multi-instrumentalist El Amir will bring flamenco guitar into conversation with the oud and bouzouki, while Catalan artist Nuria Rovira Salat will present a fusion of Mediterranean and Balkan sounds.

The programme also includes Mongolian ensemble Khusugtun, known for throat singing and traditional steppe instruments.

Tanweer Festival takes place near the Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah. Photo: Tanweer Festival

The Marketplace will feature Dubai-based oud and guitar duo Nina and Abir, immersive soundscapes from Nassib Bouchebel and recitals of Persian mystical poetry by French-Iranian scholar Leili Anvar. Iraqi santur player Azhar Kubba will perform with one of the world’s oldest instruments.

In the Nourish area, music and food combine, including collaborations between tabla master Sandu and handpan pioneer Al Halabi. Organisers say the performances are intended to complement the diverse dishes on offer.

The festival will also offer stargazing sessions, archaeological tours, visual art installations and artisanal markets. Framed as an “immersive cultural journey”, the event aims to highlight the natural beauty of Mleiha while offering audiences opportunities to engage with artists from around the world.

Early bird tickets start at Dh600 per person for a one-day pass.