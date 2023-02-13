Sharjah launches new luxury camping experience Mleiha Glamping

Adventure travellers have another reason to visit Sharjah as the emirate’s tourism authority has launched a new glamping site at Mleiha.

At the base of Al Faya mountain, the new Mleiha Glamping experience gives visitors the chance to spend the night in a yurt-style tent, surrounded by the archaeological treasures for which the region is known.

As well as sleeping in nature, guests can dine alfresco and a 20-minute stargazing session led by astronomy experts. A 4x4 desert drive through the Mleiha sands takes guests to the best place to see the sunrise the next morning, before a 10am checkout.

“We aim to provide guests with an unforgettable experience while also educating them about the rich history and culture of the region,” said Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, director of operations and tourism development at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority or Shurooq.

Visitors can enjoy a night under the stars surrounded by ancient treasures in Mleiha, Sharjah. Photo: Shurooq

“We have integrated the tents into the natural environment of the Mleiha desert in a way that complements the surrounding ecology and does not negatively impact the local flora and fauna.”

The campsite consists of five yurts, the standard size sleeping two adults and family tents sleep up to two adults and two children. Bedding, including pillows and mattresses, are provided and tents also have clothing racks, lanterns and rugs.

After a sunrise desert drive, guests can enjoy a provided picnic breakfast. Photo: Shurooq

Starting daily at 5pm, guests are transported to the glamping site via an all-terrain Mercedes Unimog. A central lounge on-site will offer guests welcome refreshments.

For dinner, guests can opt to set up their own barbecue, or can choose from a selection of curated set menus that will be prepared by chefs live on-site and served under the stars.

After a good night’s sleep, travellers can wake early and join a 4x4 drive through the dunes to take in the best sunset views. Back at camp, a traditional picnic breakfast is provided.

Stays cost Dh1,295 ($352) for two adults in a standard tent, or Dh1,550 for two adults and two children in a family tent. The entire venue can also be booked for large groups seeking a private experience.

Complimentary access to the Mleiha Museum is included as part of the stay for guests keen to learn more about the region’s historical and archaeological findings, which date back to the Paleolithic Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age and the pre-Islamic-period.

