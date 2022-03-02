Caravan by Habitas AlUla: Burning Man-inspired glamping resort to open in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s newest travel experience is inspired by the renowned Burning Man festival in the US.

Caravan by Habitas AlUla will open in March in one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula. Surrounded by mountains and ancient Nabataean settlements, Caravan AlUla will consist of 22 Airstream trailers.

The new glamping site is designed to cut a scene similar to those on show at Burning Man, the annual nine-day gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Like that world-famous event, human connection and adventure are at the heart of the kingdom's newest place to stay.

Guests at Caravan AlUla will stay in gleaming Airstream trailers nestled in a U-shape formation in the craggy Arabian valley.

Each trailer comes with a view and private outdoor deck. Guests will get around the site on off-road electric bikes.

Trailers are fully air-conditioned with a queen-sized bed, indoor lounge, kitchenette, separate shower, bathroom and free Wi-Fi.

Designed to bring out guests' inner child, trailers have lots of fun details including colouring books, disco lights, scalp massagers and curated collections of storybooks.

This is the debut of Caravan by Habitas, the latest experience from the hotel group famed for its experience-led, eco-conscious offerings.

“We are excited to expand our brand in a new direction and to offer a new type of experience, we invite people to come on an adventure, to play in raw nature,” said co-founder and chief executive of Habitas, Oliver Ripley.

Inside an Airstream trailer at Habitas Caravan AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve chosen AlUla — one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula — as our first outpost for this new, immersive concept for its history, culture and natural heritage. We hope that our Caravan concept will provide travellers with a unique way to discover new and untapped destinations around the world, in nature and activating unique and experiential accommodation.”

Firepits, stargazing and outdoor cinema

Outdoor cinema sessions at Caravan AlUla will see films projected on to the kingdom's ancient rocks. Photo: Habitas

In the centre of Caravan AlUla is the gathering tent, a communal place where guests can come together to drink tea, play board games and reconnect with others.

Peppered with antiques and heritage crafts from across the kingdom, it's also where guests will find a large outdoor firepit, the best place to take in the star-filled skies of north-west Saudi Arabia.

Evenings at the glamping site will also be for outdoor cinema sessions, with films projected on to the rocks and served with freshly made popcorn.

Billed as an immersive experience, there’s plenty to keep guests entertained including a games room, yoga deck and library.

Regular performances and events will also take place including cultural shows and interactive art installations. Children are welcome and there's a desert-inspired jungle gym and teddy bear tent.

An adventure travel programme will offer activities such as canyon crossings, dessert treks, horse riding and desert survival skills.

Affordable rates and access to Habitas AlUla

The gathering tent at Caravan AlUla is designed as place for people to come toghether and reconnect. Photo: Habitas

Dining in the desert comes via food trucks, with a choice of three on-site. There’s a mirrored pizza truck, a locally-inspired coffee cart and a bright pink ice cream van that will hand out free home-made ice-creams. There's also a family-style dining hall.

Overnight rates at Caravan AlUla start from 1,500 Saudi riyals ($400) per night, making it notably more affordable than Habitas AlUla, the company's inaugural property in Saudi Arabia, which is less than a five-minute drive away.

Guests get access to all of the facilities at the neighbouring 100-room, five-star hotel including to restaurants, leisure offerings and the state-of-the art Thuraya Wellness spa.