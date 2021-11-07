Everything we know about Nomad: Sharjah’s new Airstream trailer nature experience

The emirate of Sharjah will soon have a new close-to-nature adventure travel experience to offer visitors.

Nomad, the new adventure travel experience, consists of 20 gleaming Airstream trailers that will be set up at various locations across the emirate.

The exact details on where the trailers will be located have not yet been revealed, but they could be anywhere along Sharjah’s coastlines, on the mountain peaks of Khor Fakkan or out in the desert dunes of Mleiha.

Each season, the aluminium trailers will move to a new beauty spot or adventure site that makes the most of the weather at different times of the year.

This means visitors will be able to book more than once, and still enjoy a new experience each time.

Sharjah's new Nomad trailers will move location each season to make the most of the emirate's weather conditions. Photo: Shurooq

Bookings will be available for both short and long-term stays, and travellers at Nomad will also have access to a unique set of activities and experiences that will change regularly to make the most of the time of year and the location of the trailers.

The Nomad project was announced by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) at the World Travel Market 2021 in London last week.

“The launch of Nomad marks the start of a first-of-its-kind world-class outdoor activity in the region to inspire adventure any time of the year," said Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq.

“The freedom that the Nomad offers, in terms of holidaying throughout the year amid the majestic settings of a mountain or sand dune, and in the comfort of a well-equipped, contemporary designed trailer, will attract those looking for an authentic experience and spur tourism activity in the region to greater heights.”

Nomad trailers will be located at different places across Sharjah, from the Khor Fakkan shorelines on the east coast, to the sand dunes in Mleiha. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Sarkal added: “Sharjah is an emirate that is rich in natural splendour. Whatever be the season, there is always something new to do and see in Sharjah. With its customised and close-to-nature travel experiences that changes with every season, Nomad offers individuals, couples, families, and friends plenty of choice and further enhances Sharjah’s appeal as a unique travel destination.”

To protect the surrounding environment, the fully-equipped Nomad Airstream trucks will be designed to ensure that guests leave minimal impact on their natural surroundings.

“These airstream trailers will be embedded into their natural environment in a way that will complement the surrounding ecology and will not interfere with or negatively affect the flora and fauna of the area,” details a statement from the company.

At the moment, there's no further information on when Nomad will launch, but it looks set to be a refreshing addition to Sharjah's staycation options when it does begin.

Several new tourism projects for Sharjah were unveiled at the World Travel Market in London. Photo: Shurooq

Nomad was one of several tourism projects on the agenda for Sharjah at the World Travel Market in London last week.

In addition to the announcement of two new hotels from The Lux Collective group, one in Khor Fakkan and the other in Al Dhaid, the emirate also used the occasion to highlight new and existing tourism projects, including the Mysk Moon Retreat in Mleiha, Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan and Kalba Waterfront, as well as plans that will develop the emirate’s beaches, including Al Heerah and Al Luluyah.