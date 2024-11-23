Senegal's Senny Camara, one of the artists who performed on the opening night of Tanweer Festival. Photo: Ibrahim Nagi
Tanweer Festival review: Music, arts and wellness play second fiddle to majestic Sharjah desert

Held in the beautiful landscape of Mleiha, it sheds light on spiritual and traditional music from the region

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

November 23, 2024

