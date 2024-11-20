What's on at Sharjah's Tanweer Festival, from music to glamping

Music, arts and wellness will come together at one of the UAE's newest music festivals this month. Running from Friday to Sunday near Sharjah's striking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/30/camping-glamping-uae-dubai-abu-dhabi-sharjah-ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">Mleiha Archaeological Centre,</a> the Tanweer Festival will shed light on traditional and spiritual forms of music while also providing a platform for regional artists and the latest wellness practices. Founded by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/17/thessaloniki-book-fair-uae-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi</a>, it aims to bring disparate musical traditions together in celebration of culture and heritage. “At Tanweer Festival, we create a space where humanity unites through the universal languages of music, art, poetry and shared cultural experiences. Our festival, set in Sharjah – the vibrant heart of education and heritage in the UAE – is a journey of self-discovery, cultural exchange and spiritual growth,” Sheikha Bodour said. “By bringing together diverse voices, artisans, and flavours from around the world, we inspire a more connected, compassionate, and harmonious world, celebrating our shared humanity and lighting the way to a brighter future.” Here is what to know about the festival. The eclectic line-up features an array of multicultural artists, from the UAE and the Levant to Senegal and Tunisia. Headlining Friday's opening night is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2023/03/23/songs-of-praise-fifteen-nasheed-songs-for-ramadan-from-sami-yusuf-to-maher-zain/" target="_blank">Sami Yusuf</a>. The award-winning British songwriter and instrumentalist draws inspiration from both Islamic history and spirituality. The singer, who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, recently released his new album <i>Alma.</i> Also performing that night will be Senny Camara, the Senegalese musician known for blending West African rhythms with contemporary pop, as heard in her latest single <i>Niit</i>. Jordanian jazz fusionist Kamal Musallam, a stalwart of the UAE's music scene, will showcase his adventurous sound on Saturday with the backing group Journeys of Light. South-East Asia's rich tradition of spiritual music called Qawwali will also be featured through a joint performance by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/10/11/mahira-khan-orchestral-qawwali-project/" target="_blank">Abi Sampa and Rushil Ranjan</a>. Closing the festival on Sunday will be Dhafer Youssef, an acclaimed Tunisian artist known for his wide-ranging take on North African Gnawa music, with flashes of jazz and electronica. Some stirring poetry performances are also on the cards, courtesy of the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/17/thessaloniki-book-fair-uae-sharjah/" target="_blank">Nujoom Al Ghanem </a>and American poet Baraka Blue. More than the performances, the location at Mleiha Archaeological Centre is the real star of the show. The tourist landmark is essentially a cluster of significant historical sites, such as the Umm an-Nar tomb, providing a taste of Emirati tradition and heritage as well as insight into life from the Bronze Age to the modern era. These wonders can be explored through tours and experiences such as cave walks, moongazing, horse riding and tandem paragliding. The festival grounds will be home to a series of art installations, wellness activities and craft workshops complementing the overall vibe of the event. Participants will include Emirati photographer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/08/downtown-design-emirati-best-pieces/" target="_blank"> Omar Al Gurg,</a> Dubai design duo Karim Tamerji and Elias El Hage, and Syria's Nedaa Elias. There are more details still to be revealed. As for the workshops, they range from deep breathing and calligraphy to Sufi whirling and percussion. A dozen food outlets will be stationed on-site, serving everything from kebabs and burgers to pizza, acai bowls and Levant-inspired desserts. The festival provides on-ground accommodation, from two-person glamping tents to designated sites where visitors can bring their own tents and camping gear. Communal washrooms and showers are provided for the latter. Those looking for a more refined indoor stay can access the nearby Bedouin-inspired resorts Al Faya Retreat and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/09/26/mysk-moon-retreat-luxury-sharjah-glamping-resort-to-reopen-in-october/" target="_blank">The Moon Retreat</a>. Tickets from the official website begin with a single-day pass at Dh700 to a group pass for five people (covering the duration of the festival) starting at Dh5,100. The festival opens on Friday from 6.15pm to 12.30am. Saturday and Sunday’s programme runs from 9am to 11.30pm.