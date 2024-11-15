The Bus Terminal will be one of the key locations. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi
The Bus Terminal will be one of the key locations. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Culture

Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennale: Guide to the routes, the landmarks and the artists

Two cities being transformed into open-air galleries in new event that runs until April

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 15, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit