Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennale: Guide to the routes, the landmarks and the artists

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi </a>and <a href="https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwiqmvyGk96JAxW9UkECHfzUKhMYABAAGgJ3cw&co=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_9u5BhCUARIsABbMSPvFAxPVsfo-fW6QcsOZED7KfeTtOieSlvv7-ybqlV9uIkL_Yc9waGsaAlQREALw_wcB&ohost=www.google.com&cid=CAESV-D2KzkXOyt8xe7adjS7KeRalXpozlwh2tczDF5HBd8Fg3tOc5t78QByGXbfqfy1Lsnq9z9ouG2cvSzYxuXCZIK56Vl6c08MbSX-YfT14yx2pm-xk6zEaA&sig=AOD64_1r0KA1fodnYU1cJ-yCphMikvIHPQ&q&adurl&ved=2ahUKEwjuqfaGk96JAxXoSvEDHZShOdQQ0Qx6BAgJEAE&nis=2" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> are transforming into sprawling, open-air galleries for the next few months. The first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/29/public-art-abu-dhabi-biennial-dates-location-artists/" target="_blank">Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial</a>, which opened on Friday and will run until April 30, features performances and site-specific installations. More than 70 local and international artists are taking part. While several works are being presented during the biennial’s launch, many more will be unveiled as the event progresses. The sheer number of works and locations that make up the biennial mean it can be difficult to know where to go and what to see. Here is a guide to eight routes that are part of Public Art Abu Dhabi, as well as the visitor hubs: One of the most popular public spaces in the UAE capital, the Corniche is an important location. Artworks will be spread along the waterfront and its views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. Eight artists and collectives will be displaying works. These include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/meet-the-two-architects-exploring-the-uae-salt-flats-for-a-greener-alternative-to-concrete-1.983947" target="_blank">Wael Al Awar</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/artist-oscar-murillo-s-installation-of-expectation-and-disorder-on-display-at-sharjah-biennial-13-1.642071" target="_blank">Oscar Murillo</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/08/farah-al-qasimi-there-is-nostalgia-attached-to-a-certain-kind-of-loss/" target="_blank">Farah Al Qasimi</a>, Bik Van der Pol, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/venice-biennale-the-mexican-pavilion-by-bahar-al-bahar-1.105387" target="_blank">Tania Candiani</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/06/02/anti-colonialism-and-diversity-at-venice-architecture-biennale/" target="_blank">Sammy Baloji</a>, UT-R Studio and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/arab-artists-ghada-amer-and-zahrah-alghamdi-exhibit-work-at-desert-x-in-california-1.1183233" target="_blank">Nicholas Galanin</a>. The lush, interconnected spaces facing the Corniche will also showcase several artworks. The park network is a public favourite because of its maze, pond, outdoor gym equipment, as well as its cycling paths and barbecue areas. Eleven artists and groups will be shown across the parks and along an hour-long walking tour. The artists include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/21/lawrence-hamdan-zifzana-israel-turbine/" target="_blank">Lawrence Abu Hamdan</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/french-algerian-artist-kader-attia-to-close-paris-art-hub-due-to-covid-19-crisis-1.1055235" target="_blank">Kader Attia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/21/rand-abdul-jabbar-named-winner-of-second-richard-mille-art-prize/" target="_blank">Rand Abdul Jabbar</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/new-abu-dhabi-exhibition-explores-the-surreal-second-life-of-everyday-objects-1.991271" target="_blank">Hashel Al Lamki</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/09/05/pop-south-asia-is-a-playful-and-profound-look-at-regions-popular-art/" target="_blank">Seema Nusrat</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/17/abdullah-al-saadi-venice-biennale/" target="_blank">Abdullah Al Saadi</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/designer-rami-kashou-opens-pop-up-store-in-ramallah-1.147393" target="_blank">Rami Kashou x Emirati Artisans</a>, Paweł Althamer, Nathan Coley, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/art-in-isolation-39-middle-eastern-artists-present-work-made-during-covid-19-pandemic-1.1086462" target="_blank">Athar Jaber</a>, as well as Allora & Calzadilla. Abu Dhabi’s main bus terminal is one of the most unique structures in the city. Designed by architect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/al-bateen-mall-the-hidden-history-of-an-abu-dhabi-landmark-1.681940" target="_blank">Georgi Kolarov</a> and built in 1989, it features angular shapes with a clean, modernist aesthetic that stands out among the surrounding buildings. Six artists and collectives will be featured at the venue, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/07/04/todays-best-photos-from-a-hot-dog-eating-contest-to-fitzcarraldos-dream-in-nantes/" target="_blank">Henrique Oliveira</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/23/bassam-freiha-art-foundation-emirati-abstract-art/" target="_blank">Hussein Sharif</a>, <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Zeinab+Alhashemi+thenationalnews&client=safari&sca_esv=884896eda14e76c3&rls=en&sxsrf=ADLYWILFhsNdLp5NgwrGIFcTF0rsPztpkA%3A1731666781889&ei=XSM3Z7j3NZyqxc8PkMPrwAg&ved=0ahUKEwj4mZ27kd6JAxUcVfEDHZDhGogQ4dUDCA8&uact=5&oq=Zeinab+Alhashemi+thenationalnews&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiIFplaW5hYiBBbGhhc2hlbWkgdGhlbmF0aW9uYWxuZXdzMgQQIxgnMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIESPMOUNQJWJ8McAF4AJABAJgBzwKgAc0GqgEHMC4xLjAuMrgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCAqACzAHCAgsQABiABBiwAxiiBJgDAIgGAZAGA5IHAzEuMaAHvgo&sclient=gws-wiz-serp" target="_blank">Zeinab Alhashemi</a>, Atelier Aziz Al Qatami, <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Daniel+Buren+thenationalnews&client=safari&sca_esv=884896eda14e76c3&rls=en&sxsrf=ADLYWIIxbwcpQkua8VH8sLHJJ6p9JCakPg%3A1731666810226&ei=eiM3Z8GuDaeLxc8P25uboQs&ved=0ahUKEwjB097Ikd6JAxWnRfEDHdvNJrQQ4dUDCA8&uact=5&oq=Daniel+Buren+thenationalnews&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiHERhbmllbCBCdXJlbiB0aGVuYXRpb25hbG5ld3NI8AFQAFgAcAB4AJABAJgBAKABAKoBALgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCAKACAJgDAJIHAKAHAA&sclient=gws-wiz-serp" target="_blank">Daniel Buren</a> and Eko Nugroho. Abu Dhabi’s urban core embodies the capital’s concord between the traditional and the modern. The area is replete with souqs, commercial and retail spaces, as well as restaurants, all of which reflect the city’s cosmopolitan nature. The biennial has curated a one-hour walking tour across the downtown area. Artworks by six artists and groups will be featured, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2023/12/02/saudi-citizens-ready-to-light-up-the-world-with-noor-riyadh-ahead-of-expo-2030/" target="_blank">Superflex</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/10-artists-and-designers-shortlisted-for-the-jameel-prize-1.172116" target="_blank">Lucia Koch</a>, Coley, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/07/29/mubadala-city-dc-open-tennis-trophy/" target="_blank">Azza Al Qubaisi</a>, Mohammed Al Hawajri, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/05/20/inside-omans-first-venice-biennale-pavilion-where-time-is-out-of-joint/" target="_blank">Radhika Khimji</a>. Unsurprisingly, the country’s first cultural and arts centre will be a major setting. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/06/cultural-foundation-abu-dhabi-swan-lake-flamenco/" target="_blank">Cultural Foundation </a>opened in 1981, functioning as a library, a performance auditorium and an exhibition centre. Several cross-cultural activities took place at the venue in the decades that followed. The building underwent a major renovation between 2008 and 2018. It is now, once again, a key cultural location in the capital, featuring a year-round programme of exhibitions and events. Seven artists and collectives will be featured in the area, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/09/08/mohamed-al-astad-on-why-he-buried-canvases-and-iron-pieces-at-the-beach-for-exhibition/" target="_blank">Mohamed Al Astad</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/12/wael-shawky-drama-1882/" target="_blank">Wael Shawky</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/17/dior-lady-art-history-diana/" target="_blank">Mircea Cantor</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/new-lest-we-forget-exhibit-tells-uaes-history-with-tales-and-heirlooms-1.47002" target="_blank">Ayesha Hadhir</a>, Nnenna Okore, Arquitectura Expandida, and Load na Dito. Located on Al Mina Road, the Carpet Souq features more than 100 shops selling carpets from across the world, both hand-woven and machine made. The larger area is also significant in the urban fabric of the capital, featuring Heritage Park, as well as the familiar Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel, which looms as an example of modern heritage. Five artists will be featured in the area that is along a 40-minute driving route. These include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/03/31/abu-dhabi-art-to-promote-uae-artists-at-venice-biennale-offsite-exhibition/" target="_blank">Christopher Joshua Benton</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/12/khalil-rabah-palestinian-museum-natural-history-humankind/" target="_blank">Khalil Rabah</a>, Eddie Clemens, Yeesookyung and guBuyoBand. Another important cultural landmark, the National Theatre was inaugurated in 1981 and has a 2,250-seat auditorium, a 150-capacity conference hall and art galleries. The nearby Umm Al Emarat Park, meanwhile, is also a significant public space. It is one of the oldest in the emirate, and is renowned for its family-friendly attractions, including Children’s Garden, Animal Barn, and Amphitheatre. Works by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/01/03/afra-al-dhaheri-exhibition-giving-your-weight/" target="_blank">Afra Al Dhaheri </a>and Kabir Mohanty will be featured in the area, with a 30-minute drive between them. A Unesco World Heritage site, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/09/22/timeframe-when-al-ain-became-the-uaes-first-unesco-world-heritage-site/" target="_blank">Al Ain Oasis </a>is a key historical location for the country, alluding to a history that dates back thousands of years. The oasis covers 1,200 hectares and has more than 147,000 date palms. The oasis is irrigated by the ancient al falaj system, which serves hundreds of farms. The area also showcases tombs from the Bronze Age. The nearby Al Jahili Fort, meanwhile, embodies a more recent past. It was built in the 19th century to defend Al Ain from enemy forces. Seven artists will be showcasing works across a 45-minute Al Ain driving route which will also highlight the oasis city’s history. The artists include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/06/16/emirati-artist-latifa-saeed-takes-uae-desert-sands-to-kazakhstan/" target="_blank">Latifa Saeed</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/the-tunisian-art-festival-responding-to-life-after-the-jasmine-revolution-1.747290" target="_blank">Alex Ayed</a>, Coley, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/14/manar-abu-dhabi-light-exhibition/" target="_blank">Rawdha Al Ketbi</a>, Shaikha Al Ketbi, and Yeesookyung. Visitor hubs have also been set up across several routes, including at the Corniche, the Carpet Souq, the public parks, as well as in Al Ain. The hubs will feature artwork, as well as dining options, unique merchandise, and information points. <i>Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will run until April 30. Public operating hours are from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday; and 10am to midnight from Friday to Sunday</i>