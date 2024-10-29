Artists and events for Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial revealed

More than 70 local and international artists will be taking part in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/21/public-art-abu-dhabi-to-transform-city-with-installations-light-festival-and-biennale/" target="_blank">Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial</a>. The new event will run between November 15 and April 30, featuring performances and site-specific installations in the downtown areas of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>. The venues of the biennial have been strategically chosen so that they are easily accessible. Organised by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/" target="_blank">DCT Abu Dhabi</a>, the biennial will be held under the theme Public Matter, defining the concept of a public space from a local lens. "We are launching the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial as part of our wider cultural vision, providing a unique platform for our community to both appreciate our cultural heritage and be inspired by contemporary art,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/mohamed-khalifa-al-mubarak/" target="_blank">Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak</a>, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “It also reflects our commitment to supporting creatives in Abu Dhabi,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/04/24/foreigners-everywhere-venice-biennale/" target="_blank"> the Global South</a> and the rest of the world through flagship art programmes. Taking over key sites in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain, the biennial will further position the emirate as a centre for culture and creativity, and ensure transformative, inclusive and accessible art encounters are available to both our residents and visitors.” Emirati artists participating include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/new-abu-dhabi-exhibition-explores-the-surreal-second-life-of-everyday-objects-1.991271" target="_blank">Hashel Al Lamki</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/08/farah-al-qasimi-there-is-nostalgia-attached-to-a-certain-kind-of-loss/" target="_blank">Farah Al Qasimi</a>, who will be presenting an auditory sculpture encouraging passers-by to reflect on the sound of the ocean and its importance to the region, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/10/28/emirati-artist-zeinab-alhashemi-and-the-incomplete-camel-hide-obelisk-at-pyramids-of-giza/" target="_blank">Zeinab Alhashemi</a>, who will pay tribute to the Central Bus Terminal. Others include the Bogota-based collective Arquitectura Expandida, whose commissioned work <i>Urban Negotiation </i>aims to create new urban landscapes through mobile furnishings; Colombian artist Oscar Murillo, who will unveil an 80-metre-long canvas stretched across Abu Dhabi’s Corniche; and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/03/31/abu-dhabi-art-to-promote-uae-artists-at-venice-biennale-offsite-exhibition/" target="_blank">Christopher Joshua Benton</a>, who will transform the Carpet Souq into an inclusive community space. Together, their works will examine what constitutes a public space in Abu Dhabi, reflecting upon environmental conditions, communal life, architecture and city planning. The event will also highlight the multicultural identity of Abu Dhabi, showing how different communities manifest within the emirate. "The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial embodies the essence of Abu Dhabi's rich heritage, inviting our community to engage with the city's history, aesthetics, and societal values through diverse artistic expressions,” said Rita Aoun, DCT Abu Dhabi’s culture sector executive director. "Our public art initiatives foster the collective cultural identity of the emirate, enhancing the experience of art for everyone and strengthening our residents’ sense of pride. Our goal is for everyone in Abu Dhabi, whether resident or visitor, to forge their own connection with the city, inspired by the unique stories and creativity of our artists." The biennial comes as one of the three core components of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative. Other pillars include the annual direct commissions work and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/14/manar-abu-dhabi-light-exhibition/" target="_blank">Manar Abu Dhabi</a>, a light art exhibition that will alternate with the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. It was launched last year and ran between November and January. The exhibition showcased 37 installations by 22 artists, half of whom live and work in the UAE. According to DCT Abu Dhabi, more than 650,000 people visited the event.