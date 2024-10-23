Hour Eternal brings together works by 14 Emirati artists, each of whom has delved into abstraction in an idiosyncratic way. Pawan Singh / The National
Culture

Art & Design

Twenty years of Emirati abstract art on show in new Bassam Freiha Art Foundation exhibition

Curator reveals collection on display can all be traced back to 'group of five'

Razmig Bedirian
October 24, 2024

