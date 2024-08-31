Alia Hamaoui's artwork Shaded Containment is part of Carbon 12's group exhibition Backbone. Photo: Carbon 12
Alia Hamaoui's artwork Shaded Containment is part of Carbon 12's group exhibition Backbone. Photo: Carbon 12

Art to enjoy this weekend, from Emirati creative Hussein Sharif to Kaws

Plus, fossilised shark teeth, portraits, native plants and the backbone feature in exhibitions

Maan Jalal
August 31, 2024

