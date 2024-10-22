Syrian artist Buthayna Ali, who has died at the age of 51, launched Madad Art Foundation in 2023. Photo: Hasan Belal
Syrian artist Buthayna Ali, who has died at the age of 51, launched Madad Art Foundation in 2023. Photo: Hasan Belal

Remembering Buthayna Ali: Syrian artist leaves lasting legacy on the creative scene she helped transform

University of Damascus professor was behind a number of powerful works and exhibitions

Danny Makki

October 22, 2024

