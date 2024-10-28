How to apply for Louvre Abu Dhabi's fellowships and grants programme

A new fellowships and grants programme at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a> is aiming to bolster research in art and history while facilitating cross-cultural dialogue. The scheme is open to scholars and museum professionals from around the world. By inviting experts from various backgrounds, museum chiefs hope to uncover fresh perspectives within the international art landscape. “An important element of Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a global cultural centre is its role as a hub for research and knowledge exchange,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/10/19/ufc-extends-abu-dhabi-partnership-with-fight-nights-planned-across-mena-region/" target="_blank">Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani</a>, undersecretary of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/" target="_blank">DCT Abu Dhabi</a>. “While they remain rooted in a regional context, it is vital that our cultural institutions are plugged in to the global discourse, benefiting from diverse viewpoints and perspectives.” He believes the grant programme will bring talent to Abu Dhabi from around the world “helping to generate fresh insights into topics which reflect our shared humanity”. The initiative is looking for proposals that fit in any of its three core themes. The first looks towards the development of museums and their collections on a global scale, while using Louvre Abu Dhabi as a focal point. The second explores the circulation of objects, artistic styles, images and texts over the past millennium. The third focuses on precious materials and routes of exchange. Louvre Abu Dhabi is accepting proposals through its website until January 10. A panel of museum experts and representatives will lead the selection process. Selected applicants will be revealed in March. Scholars will have access to many of the research facilities of Louvre Abu Dhabi, including the resource centre, the conservation centre and the museum's advanced scientific laboratory for artwork material analysis. Symposiums, workshops and publications will also be organised as part of the programme to explore larger themes in art history and heritage. Both short and long-term fellowships are being offered. Short-term fellows, who will carry out their research over three months, will receive Dh85,000. Long-term fellows, meanwhile, will have nine months to conduct their research and receive Dh245,000. “Launching this programme is a natural extension of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s mission to be a universal museum, one that not only collects and displays the world’s artistic heritage but also actively contributes to its preservation and understanding,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/05/05/louvre-abu-dhabi-manuel-rabate/" target="_blank">Manuel Rabate</a>, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. “By providing scholars with the resources and support needed to conduct pioneering research, we are reaffirming our commitment to deepening global knowledge and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.” The programme will also launch institutional grants next year, to further collaborative projects between Louvre Abu Dhabi and other museums, research centres and universities. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/20/olmec-head-louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Guilhem Andre</a>, director of scientific, curatorial and collections management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said the programme will also promote novel perspectives about the artworks and artefacts within the museum’s collection. “We want to collaborate with scholars and institutions worldwide, offering essential support for researchers and museum professionals,” he added. “This initiative will enable them to engage deeply with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collections and contribute meaningfully to the global discourse on art, heritage and museum studies.”