The programme is established to advance research in art history, museum and collection studies. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi
The programme is established to advance research in art history, museum and collection studies. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi

Culture

How to apply for Louvre Abu Dhabi's fellowships and grants programme

Selected applicants will receive finance and access to museum research facilities

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

October 28, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit