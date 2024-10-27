Etihad Museum grant programme to support new studies on Emirati history and culture

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/26/dubai-public-art-union-of-artists/" target="_blank">Dubai Culture and Arts Authority</a> has launched a grant programme to bolster research around Emirati history, culture and identity. The initiative, named the Etihad Museum Research Grant Programme, is accepting proposals until December 20. It is open to researchers, historians and creatives who are Emirati or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/living-in-uae/" target="_blank">live in the UAE.</a> The programme aims to enrich the country’s academic research landscape with advanced studies and new creative content. The initiative will make use of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2021/12/02/december-2-1971-what-happened-on-the-uaes-first-national-day/" target="_blank">Etihad Museum</a>’s extensive archive, which includes artefacts and historical photographs. The archive traces the events leading up to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/11/28/uae-timeline-1971-2023/" target="_blank">the formation of the UAE in 1971</a>, with the collection chiefly focusing on the period between 1968 and 1974. As such, the proposals should revolve around the narratives featured in the Etihad Museum. A panel will review applications, selecting proposals that best align with the museum’s objectives and scholarly focus. Proposals should feature original concepts that reflect on the local history, culture and national identity, meaning they should not have been presented in other programmes. They will also be assessed on the research’s potential to activate the museum's spaces and engage with its audiences. “Etihad Museum is a significant national landmark, distinguished by its rich archive and unique collection of exhibits and documents related to the country’s formation and constitution. This has made it a vital cultural platform that introduces the UAE’s profound history and cultural heritage, which are key pillars of the nation,” said Muna Faisal Al Gurg, chief executive of the museums and heritage sector at Dubai Culture. “At Dubai Culture, we are committed to advancing academic research and strengthening the role of museums in supporting the local cultural scene. The significance of the Research Grant programme lies in its potential to transform Dubai’s museums into knowledge hubs, enabling researchers to explore the intricacies of national identity and local culture while enriching the historical narrative and studies related to the UAE.”