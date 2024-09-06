Shows not to miss at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation, from Swan Lake on Ice to flamenco

The latest season of entertainment at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation begins on Friday with a performance by artists from the Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre and the Hunan Song and Dance Theatre in China. The performance, which will feature more than 40 artists and combine music, dance and acrobatics, is one of many shows and performances set to take place at the cultural centre, which is a division of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Here are all the shows not to miss this year. Held in partnership with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/uae-china-virtual-culture-week-promotes-unity-compassion-and-creativity-1.1047217" target="_blank">China Cultural Centre</a>, this performance will showcase the rich cultural arts of the country via the folklore of the Hunan Province. Featuring live music and dance, as well as a Chinese puppet show, vocal mimicry and acrobatics, the show will be performed by more than 40 artists from the Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre and the Hunan Song and Dance Theatre. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh150</i> One of the most celebrated contemporary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/09/25/flamenco-star-miguel-poveda-to-perform-at-abu-dhabi-cultural-foundation/" target="_blank">flamenco </a>guitarists and a Grammy Award winner, Amigo will perform his new album, <i>Andenes del Tiempo</i>, for the first time in the Arab world. He's considered one of the most innovative and prolific creators of contemporary flamenco music. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh150</i> Written and directed by Ahmed Abdullah Rashid, this theatrical production depicts the story of a writer who grapples with regret for abandoning his greatest works and losing his first love. When she reappears as he struggles to write, his despair is witnessed by a young journalist who fears the same fate. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh30</i> English musician and children's author Tom Fletcher's interactive show is for the little ones, based on his <i>Who’s in Your Book? </i>series. During this musical, the performers soon discover they are not alone, as a little monster wants to join them along with his friends. Fans can expect comedy, dance and music as they learn about the joy of books and friendship along the way. <i>Show starts 6pm on October 4 and 10am and 2pm on October 5; tickets start at Dh140</i> The world-renowned Imperial Ice Stars return to the Cultural Foundation with its multi-award-winning show. Renowned figure skating director Tony Mercer will bring his choreography to Tchaikovsky's beloved<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/20/as-swan-lake-opens-at-dubai-opera-we-meet-the-man-behind-it-all/" target="_blank"><i>Swan Lake</i></a><i>, </i>as he reimagines the classic love story, but on ice. <i>Show starts 8pm on October 11 and noon and 2pm on October 12; tickets start at Dh175</i> Petrosyan and his accompanying musicians will pay homage to Aznavour as they perform the beloved French singer's most famous songs. The show is part of Petrosyan's Tour d’Amour, dedicated to the troubadour whose songs have left their mark on generations. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh160</i> Visitors can experience the return of the award-winning ensemble as the flamenco performance returns to the region. The show is held in partnership with Solana, Fever and Teatro Real de Madrid, the leading performing arts institution in Spain. <i>Show starts 5.30pm and 8pm on November 1 and 5.30pm on November 2; tickets start at Dh120</i> A celebration of the maestro, this performance features world-renowned pianist Simon Tedeschi embodying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2021/09/16/how-30-seconds-of-mozart-can-help-epilepsy-sufferers/" target="_blank">Mozart </a>as he joins a string quintet for an intimate exploration of his most cherished works. <i>Shows starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh89</i> Kickstarting Korea Season 2024 will be performances by SB Circle, a quartet comprising of bassist Seo Young-do, drummer Christian Moran, saxophonist Shin Hyun-pil and gayageum player Park Kyung-so. They will be joined by Coreyah, which has pioneered a new style of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/31/black-pink-world-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Korean music</a> that blends genres of contemporary ethnic and popular sounds while still maintaining the distinctive characteristics of traditional Korean instruments. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh75</i> The Italian acapella choir has gained fame for their unique style of blending vocal harmonies and rhythms from various musical genres. They have performed worldwide, including at multiple shows in Dubai. <i>Show starts 8pm; tickets start at Dh75</i>