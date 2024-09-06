Swan Lake on Ice is coming to Abu Dhabi this year. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi
Swan Lake on Ice is coming to Abu Dhabi this year. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi

Culture

Music & On-stage

Shows not to miss at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation, from Swan Lake on Ice to flamenco

This year's programme also includes odes to Mozart and Charles Aznavour

David Tusing

September 06, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit